Three Rohingyas, including two men and one woman, were detained at the Bhanga railway station in the Sribhumi district in Assam on Tuesday (16th April). According to the Times of India, the Rohingyas entered India illegally with the help of human traffickers. They reportedly paid 4000 Taka each to the human traffickers for the journey.

The three Rohingyas are said to be siblings named Zubair, Ummay Salima, and Kausar. The trio have reportedly lived in Bangladesh in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, known as the world’s largest refugee camp, for nine years. They said they had entered India in search of employment and better opportunities. Their human traffickers, whom they referred to as Faruk and Ali, had assured them safe passage to India and employment opportunities in Delhi.

All three of them were detained by the Bhanga railway police when they were trying to travel to another state. However, their traffickers managed to escape. It is not clear which route they took to enter India. The authorities suspect that they entered India through the Tripura or Meghalaya border. Describing the route, Zubair told the authorities it had hilly terrain, but he could not identify the area.

BSF nabbed illegal immigrants and recovered 187 mobile phones

Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed Bangladeshi nationals and 4 Rohingyas in the border villages of Meghalaya and Tripura. The BSF also seized around 187 second-hand mobile phones from the Sepahijala district of Tripura. The Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two Indian touts, were apprehended in Meghalaya. The four Rohingyas, including two women accompanied by two Indian touts, were reportedly detained in northern Tripura’s Dharmanagar.

In February this year, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed authorities to intensify their operations against illegal immigrants and crack down on the entire network assisting Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders illegally entering the country, obtaining documents, and settling in India.