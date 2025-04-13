A Muslim mob attacked a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday (12th April), in Nepal’s Birgunj, following which a curfew was imposed in several areas.

Some Hindu organisations were taking out a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, when a group of Muslims attacked the procession by pelting stones near Shreeram Hall Chowk in Chapkaiya-3.

The situation turned violent with several people, including some policemen, sustaining injuries in the stone pelting. Many vehicles were also set on fire by the attackers. Police had to use tear gas shells to control the situation.

As per reports, the District Administration Office, Parsa, imposed a curfew at 6:30 pm on Saturday, which will continue to be in effect till noon on Sunday (13th April).

“The local administration office has issued a curfew order in the main market area of Birgunj from 6:30 pm today till 12 noon tomorrow,” said SP Gautam Mishra on Saturday. Ganesh Dayal, Chief District Officer, said that the curfew was imposed to maintain peace and security amidst the ongoing tensions in the area.

The curfew will remain effective in the areas of Bhediyahi Chowk, Birgunj Metroploitan City- 15, Sirsia Bridge, Birgunj Metroploitan City-25, Gandak Chowk, Birgunj Metroploitan City-14, Shankaracharya Gate and Birgunj Metroploitan City-16.

All kinds of movement have been restricted by the district authorities in the areas, and people have been asked to stay indoors. Checkpoints have been set up in different areas to allow emergency movement.