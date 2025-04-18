The Supreme Court has put an interim stay on the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s April 1 demolition notice to the Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba dargah in the city, and sought an explanation from the Bombay High Court Registrar General as to why a plea challenging a demolition notice was not listed for hearing urgently.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi noted that there was urgency in the matter as the religious structure could be demolished.

The apex court, in its April 16 order, noted that, according to the senior lawyer representing the Dargah, the plea was filed before the High Court on April 7 and had been sought for listing since April 8.

“We are unable to understand what transpired from April 9 till today (April 16). Counsel submits that they have been attempting to list the matter every day.

As per the reports, the structure was razed by a civic squad hours before the apex court hearing amid violence.

The bench stated that it has taken “extraordinary measures” in light of the specific statement made by senior advocate Navin Pahwa, who was representing the Dargah management, that efforts were made every day to get the matter listed in the High Court.

Thus, it directed the Registrar General of the High Court to send a report about the listing of the petition and posted the matter for hearing before it on April 21.

“We are unsure of the statement made and that the High Court would not have listed the case despite repeated requests. This is a serious statement and the counsel shall take and feel responsibility for the consequences of such a statement,” the bench stated in its order.

While staying the demolition of the Dargah, the bench said, “In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay of notice dated April 1, 2025, issued by the respondent number 1 – Nashik Municipal Corporation as prayed for.”

It also sought a response from the Nashik Municipal Corporation on the issue.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)