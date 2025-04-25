On Thursday (24th April), Jennifer Nathaniel, the wife of Sushil Nathaniel, a 55-year-old Indore resident who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, recounted how, after shooting her husband dead, the Islamic terrorists took selfies with the dead bodies of victims. She told the media her husband was shot after he told the terrorists that he was a Christian and did not know Kalma, when they asked him to recite the Islamic verse.

The Islamic terrorists belonging to Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot, The Resistance Force (TRF), also asked if the Christian victim knew about Palestine. “Palestinia ke baare mein pata hai na (you know about Palestine, right)?” Jennifer Nathaniel recalled the TRF terrorists as saying.

Further describing the sequence of events before Sushil Nathaniel’s brutal killing, Jennifer said, “We were about to return from there when my husband told me he needed to use the washroom… When he came out of the washroom, suddenly a loud sound came and we thought it was of the ropeway breakage, but when we turned around, we saw the first man who was shot. A girl was crying and asking to be killed. Everyone started running and hiding here and there. We hid behind the washroom… All of us started trying to run but the terrorists found us… We were not able to contact each other via phone… The terrorists asked my husband to recite Kalma… “

#WATCH | Indore | Jennifer, wife of Sushil Nathaniel, says, "We were about to return from there when my husband told me he needed to use the washroom… When he came out of the washroom, suddenly a loud sound came and we thought it was of ropeway breakage but when we turned… https://t.co/4tpjGpjoXQ pic.twitter.com/wzOzeD8ZbT — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

As it turns out, the Islamic Jihadis from Hamas had done something similar to their Israeli victims during their offensive against Israel in October 2023. They had taken photos with the bodies of their victims and shared it. They even paraded the naked dead body of a German woman Shani Louk. The Hamas terrorists spat on her and recorded videos of their horrific deeds.

Be it Pahalgam or Palestine, Islamic terrorists clicked pictures and took videos of their non-Muslim victims to mock and dehumanise them. For them, apparently, their act of religiously driven killing was an act of triumph over Kafirs.