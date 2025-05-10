Saturday, May 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Unidentified missile recovered in Barmer, district administration puts the region on high alert
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Unidentified missile recovered in Barmer, district administration puts the region on high alert

Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

ANI

Following continuous attacks from Pakistan amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Barmer district administration is on high alert.

After an unidentified missile debris was recovered in the Gida Pareu area of Rajasthan’s Barmer on Saturday morning, the district administration has put the whole region on high alert and is waiting for the authorised agencies to arrive so that a proper assessment of the situation can be made. No local is being allowed to go near the remains of the unidentified debris.

According to the locals, the Indian Army have repelled the attacks and the people in the region are feeling safe and fearless. As per a local, Mohan Chowdhary, the unidentified missile debris fell at around 4:42 am and also at two other places within five kilometres of each other.

“It fell at 4:42 am and I was awake at that time. First there was a loud sound twice and then there was light. My house is 500 feet away from here so we ran here. We saw that a little smoke was coming out. The second one fell near the temple which is five kilometres away from here. The third one fell one and a half kilometres away from the temple and the fourth one fell 2 kilometres from here. We have no fear or terror”, he said.

Earlier, fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were recovered by the locals in Barmer. Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

While the authorities didn’t identify the debris, according to the locals of the area, at around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, loud sounds were heard, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area.

Devraj and Raju, residents of Baldev Nagar, recounted the incident to ANI, describing the sequence of events.

“About 5:15 in the morning, we heard some sound, and several things, like drones, were seen in the sky. Then we saw that something had fallen from the sky. There we found this debris on the road,” Raju, an eyewitness, said.

Meanwhile, in a decisive response to Pakistan’s aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India’s commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

How Pakistan is trying desperately to use Khalistanis to create confusion and chaos after India launches Operation Sindoor

Anurag -

Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposes US support for “productive discussions” with Pakistan while talking to EAM Jaishankar, urges both sides to de-escalate

ANI -

Congress, Rajdeep Sardesai spread lies about India not voting against Pakistan’s loan request at the IMF: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

With Nur Ali Khan airbase, India has sent a message that it can neutralise Pakistan’s ‘Air Force One’ and its top military rank

OpIndia Staff -

India tells IMF that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message, abstains from voting in bailout package for Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani and self-proclaimed “Sikh leader” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who claimed Sikhs will support Pakistan, goes mute after Pakistan targeted Gurudwaras

Shraddha Pandey -

Yamuna is getting purified after AAP lost elections: Men and machines working on a mission mode to clean the river in Delhi under the...

केशव मालान -

Indore: Wife of college chairman Sameer Mir accuses him of assaulting and pressuring her to convert to Islam, says he threw away idols of...

OpIndia Staff -

Sirens all night, sounds of explosions all around: What it was like in Jammu as Pakistan sent wave after wave of missiles and drones...

Rukma Rathore -

Ambassador Vinay Kwatra counters CNN’s anti-India propaganda, sets the record straight regarding ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com