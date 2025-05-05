On Sunday (4th April), the family of the deceased Haragobindo Das wrote to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, narrating how they are being threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons and the police.

For the unversed, Harogobindo Das (70) and his son Chandan Das (40) were killed on 11th April this year by Muslim rioters opposing the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act. A total of 4 extremists, namely Kalu Nadar, Dildar Nadar, Inzmam Ul Haque and Ziaul Sheikh, were arrested in connection with the murder of the father-son duo.

The wife of Haragobindo Das, Parul, and daughter-in-law Pinki wrote a 4-page letter to CV Ananda Bose requesting to make travel arrangements to the Calcutta High Court, where the duo wanted to file a petition.

The letter read, “We, the two widows of Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das, are writing to you with a broken heart and trembling hands, seeking justice and ensuring security. We are writing this from a hidden location, not only fearing the threats of the ruling party but also the police who are continually threatening us.”

The tragic deaths of Late Haragobinda Das and Late Chandan Das in Jafarabad, Samsherganj, Murshidabad, are a heartbreaking reminder of the fragile safety of our Sanatani community in WB.

According to Parul and Pinki Das, a team from the Bidhannagar police station came to abduct them from Salt Lake BG Block.

They informed, “There were at least 40 uniformed police personnel and that apart there were several police personnel in plain clothes. They started shouting, threatening and hurling abuses and despite us saying that we will not open the door, in a fit of rage they broke open the doors, damaged the property and barged inside the house where we were camping.”

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on 11th April) in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz on 11th April in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till 12th April.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats.