Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. Extending a warm welcome to all the dignitaries to the event, the Prime Minister expressed pride, warmth, and immense confidence in the future of the North East region. He recalled the recent Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav held at Bharat Mandapam and emphasized that today’s event marks a celebration of investment in the Northeast. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant presence of industry leaders at the summit, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding opportunities in the region. He extended his congratulations to all ministries and state governments, acknowledging their efforts in creating a thriving investment-friendly environment. Conveying his best wishes, Prime Minister lauded the Northeast Rising Summit, reaffirming his commitment to the region’s continued growth and prosperity.

Underscoring India’s status as the world’s most diverse nation, Shri Modi said, “the Northeast is the most diverse region of our diverse nation”. He emphasized the vast potential spanning trade, tradition, textiles, and tourism, stating that the region’s diversity is its greatest strength. He remarked that the Northeast is synonymous with a thriving bio-economy and bamboo industry, tea production and petroleum, sports and skill, as well as an emerging hub for eco-tourism. He further noted that the region is paving the way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy. He affirmed that the Northeast embodies the essence of Ashtalakshmi, bringing prosperity and opportunity. With this strength, he stated, every Northeastern state is declaring its readiness for investment and leadership.

Emphasizing the critical role of Eastern India in achieving a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister underscored the Northeast as its most vital component. “For us, EAST is not just a direction but a vision—Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform—which defines the policy framework for the region”, he stated, highlighting that this approach has placed Eastern India, particularly the Northeast, at the center stage of India’s growth trajectory.

Prime Minister highlighted the transformative changes witnessed in the Northeast over the past 11 years, emphasizing that the progress is not merely reflected in statistics but is tangible on the ground. He stated that the government’s engagement with the region goes beyond policy measures, fostering a heartfelt connection with its people. The Prime Minister underscored the over 700 visits made by Union Ministers to the Northeast, demonstrating their commitment to understanding the land, witnessing the aspirations in people’s eyes, and translating that trust into development policies. He stressed that infrastructure projects are not just about bricks and cement but serve as a means of emotional connectivity. He reaffirmed the shift from Look East to Act East, stating that this proactive approach is yielding visible results. “While the Northeast was once regarded merely as a frontier region, it is now emerging as a front-runner in India’s growth story”, he added.

Underlining that robust infrastructure plays a key role in making the tourism sector attractive and instilling confidence among investors, Shri Modi highlighted that well-developed roads, power infrastructure, and logistics networks form the backbone of any industry, facilitating seamless trade and economic growth. He remarked that infrastructure is the foundation of development and that the government has initiated an Infrastructure Revolution in the Northeast. He acknowledged the region’s past challenges but asserted that it is now emerging as a Land of Opportunities. He stated that thousands of crores have been invested in enhancing connectivity, citing projects such as the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh and the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge in Assam. Shri Modi also highlighted key advancements in the past decade, including the construction of 11,000 kilometers of highways, extensive new railway lines, a doubling of airport numbers, the development of waterways on the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and the installation of hundreds of mobile towers. He further noted the establishment of a 1,600-kilometer-long Northeast Gas Grid, ensuring a reliable energy supply for industries. Shri Modi underscored that highways, railways, waterways, and digital connectivity are all strengthening the Northeast’s infrastructure, creating a fertile ground for industries to seize the First Mover Advantage. He affirmed that over the next decade, the region’s trade potential will multiply significantly. He further pointed out that India’s trade volume with ASEAN currently stands at approximately $125 billion and is expected to exceed $200 billion in the coming years, positioning the Northeast as a strategic trade bridge and gateway to ASEAN markets. He reiterated the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure projects to enhance regional connectivity. Stressing the importance of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which will provide direct access from Myanmar to Thailand, strengthening India’s connectivity with Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, Shri Modi highlighted the government’s efforts to expedite the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Project, which will link the Kolkata Port to Myanmar’s Sittwe Port, providing a crucial trade route through Mizoram. He stated that this project will significantly reduce the travel distance between West Bengal and Mizoram, enhancing trade and industrial growth.

Highlighting the ongoing development of Guwahati, Imphal, and Agartala as Multi-Modal Logistics Hubs, the Prime Minister noted that the establishment of Land Custom Stations in Meghalaya and Mizoram is further expanding international trade opportunities. He emphasized that these advancements are positioning the Northeast as a rising force in trade with Indo-Pacific nations, unlocking new avenues for investment and economic growth.

Underscoring India’s vision of becoming a Global Health and Wellness Solution Provider, the Prime Minister stated that the Heal in India initiative is being developed as a worldwide movement. He highlighted the Northeast’s rich biodiversity, natural environment, and organic lifestyle, describing it as a perfect destination for wellness. The Prime Minister urged investors to explore the Northeast as a critical component of India’s Heal in India mission, reaffirming that the region’s climate and ecological diversity offer immense potential for wellness-driven industries.

Shri Modi highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast, emphasizing its deep-rooted connection to music, dance, and celebrations. He noted that the region is an ideal destination for global conferences, concerts, and destination weddings, positioning it as a complete tourism package. He stated that as development reaches every corner of the Northeast, its positive impact on tourism is evident, with visitor numbers doubling. He remarked that these are not just statistics—this surge has led to the rise of homestays in villages, new employment opportunities for young guides, and the expansion of the tour and travel ecosystem. Underscoring the need to elevate Northeast tourism further, he pointed out the vast investment potential in eco-tourism and cultural tourism. Reaffirming that peace and law and order are the most crucial factors for any region’s development, Shri Modi stated, “Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and insurgency”. He noted that the Northeast was once associated with blockades and conflict, which severely impacted opportunities for its youth. He outlined the government’s consistent efforts toward peace agreements, stating that over the past 10-11 years, more than 10,000 young individuals have abandoned arms to embrace peace. He emphasized that this shift has unlocked new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities within the region. Shri Modi further highlighted the impact of the MUDRA scheme, which has provided thousands of crores in financial support to lakhs of youth in the Northeast. He further noted the rise of education institutes, helping young individuals develop skills for the future. He stated that the youth of the Northeast are not just internet users but emerging digital innovators. He emphasized advancements such as over 13,000 kilometers of optical fiber expansion, 4G and 5G coverage, and growing opportunities in the technology sector. “Young entrepreneurs are now launching major startups within the region, reinforcing the Northeast’s role as India’s digital gateway”, he added.

Emphasizing the critical role of skill development in driving growth and securing a better future, the Prime Minister stated that the Northeast provides a favorable environment for this advancement, with the central government making substantial investments in education and skill-building initiatives. The Prime Minister highlighted that over the past decade, ₹21,000 crore has been invested in the Northeast’s education sector. He noted key developments, including the establishment of over 800 new schools, the region’s first AIIMS, nine new medical colleges, and two new IIITs. Additionally, he cited the creation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication campus in Mizoram and nearly 200 new skill development institutes across the region. He further remarked that India’s first sports university is being developed in the Northeast, with significant investments under the Khelo India program. He pointed out that eight Khelo India Centers of Excellence and more than 250 Khelo India Centers have been established, fostering sports talent across the region. The Prime Minister assured that the Northeast now offers top-tier talent across various sectors, encouraging industries and investors to leverage the region’s immense potential.

Shri Modi stressed on the growing global demand for organic food, stating that his vision is for an Indian food brand to be present on every dining table worldwide. He highlighted the Northeast’s pivotal role in realizing this dream. He said that over the past decade, the scope of organic farming in the Northeast has doubled, with the region producing high-quality tea, pineapples, oranges, lemons, turmeric, and ginger. He affirmed that the exceptional taste and superior quality of these products have led to rising international demand. He also encouraged stakeholders to capitalize on this growing market, recognizing the Northeast’s potential as a key driver of India’s organic food exports.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to facilitating the establishment of food processing units in the Northeast, the Prime Minister stated that while enhanced connectivity is already supporting this initiative, additional efforts are being made to develop mega food parks, expand cold storage networks, and provide testing lab facilities. He highlighted the launch of the Oil Palm Mission, recognizing the Northeast’s soil and climate as highly suitable for palm oil cultivation. He noted that this initiative offers a strong income opportunity for farmers while reducing India’s dependency on edible oil imports. He further added that palm oil farming presents a major opportunity for industries, encouraging stakeholders to tap into the region’s agricultural potential.

“Northeast is emerging as a key destination for two strategic sectors—energy and semiconductors”, stressed Shri Modi, highlighting the government’s extensive investments in hydropower and solar power across all Northeastern states, with several thousand crore worth of projects already approved. He noted that beyond investment opportunities in plants and infrastructure, there is significant potential in manufacturing, including solar modules, cells, storage solutions, and research. He underscored the importance of maximizing investment in these areas, stating that greater self-sufficiency today will reduce dependence on foreign imports in the future. Shri Modi further remarked on the growing role of Assam in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem. He announced that the first Made in India chip from a Northeast-based semiconductor plant will soon be introduced, signaling a major milestone for the region. He affirmed that this development is unlocking opportunities for cutting-edge technology and solidifying the Northeast’s position in India’s high-tech industrial growth.

“Rising Northeast is more than just an investors’ summit—it is a movement and a call to action”, emphasised the Prime Minister, stating that India’s future will reach new heights through the Northeast’s progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister expressed full confidence in the business leaders present, urging them to unite in driving growth. Concluding his address, he called upon stakeholders to work together in transforming Ashtalakshmi—the symbol of Northeast’s potential—into a guiding force for a Viksit Bharat. He expressed confidence that by the next Rising Northeast, India would have propelled way ahead.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Manik Saha, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Background

With an aim to highlight the North East Region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today.

The Rising North East Investors Summit, a two-day event from May 23-24 is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as series of roadshows, and states’ roundtables including Ambassador’s Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet organized by the central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region. The Summit will include ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, Business-to-Business meetings, startups and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by State Government and Central ministries for investment promotion.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts; Healthcare; Education and Skill Development; Information Technology or Information Technology Enabled Services; Infrastructure and Logistics; Energy; and Entertainment and Sports.

