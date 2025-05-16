Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced ₹1 lakh compensation to the family of Abdul Kalam who was allegedly beaten to death after he sexually assaulted and attempted to rape a tribal woman while she was taking bath. The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government also promised to give ₹4 lakh, government job and a house to the kin of Abdul Kalam.

In addition to that, Siddiqui community promised to pay ₹51 thousand to Abdul’s family. Jharkhand Health Minister and Congress MLA Irfan Ansari also visited Abdul’s house to meet his mother Rehana Khatoon and assured her all possible assistance.

Abdul caught the victim, grabbed her breasts and tried to rape her

As per reports, the incident took place on 8th May, when 22-year-old Abdul Kalam, who was construction worker, visited Kadrukhutta village in the Penk Narayanpur Police Station area of Bokaro district for some work. Abdul sexually assaulted the wife of a local named Mahavir Murmu while she was taking bath in a pond. The FIR, accessed by OpIndia, states that Abdul caught her from behind and grabbed her breasts. He slammed her on the ground and tried to rape her. In the struggle to release herself from Abdul’s grip, the woman bit his hand and started screaming. Hearing her cries, villagers arrived on the spot and nabbed Abdul who was trying to flee. It is alleged that villagers tied him to a pole and started beating him. Thereafter, the police was called and the villagers handed him over to the police.

Jharkhand government announces monetary compensation, a house and a government job for Abdul’s family

The FIR filed by Abdul’s uncle reportedly states that Abdul sustained injuries after villagers beat him up. The police took him to Bakaro Thermal Hospital where he was declared dead. Abdul’s uncle claimed that he was suffering from a mental illness and was undergoing treatment. His uncle said that Abdul was not a criminal and that if he did something wrong he should have been tried as per law. The police have filed a case and arrested Rupan Manjhi, Baharam Manjhi, Sukhlal Manjhi and Baleshwar Hansda in connection with the case.

Bermo SDM Mukesh Machhua said that the state government has promised to grant ₹4 lakh, government job and a house to Abdul’s family. However, Abdul’s family have reportly declined to accept the compensation and have demanded justice.

The incident is getting mixed reactions on social media. While some people called out the Rahul Gandhi and the Jharkhand government for wasting the taxpayers’ money on granting compensation to a rape accused, others declared Abdul Kalam as innocent and a victim of mob lynching.

One X user lashed out at theCongress and the Jharkhand government for providing compensation to a rape accused.

बलात्कारी को मुआवजा केवल चरित्रहीन राहुल और उसके कांग्रेस गैंग के मेंबर ही दे सकते है



मरने वाला बलात्कारी मुल्ला था जिसके राहुल से करीबी सम्बन्ध थे — Shamita yadav (@shamitayad1) May 15, 2025

On the other hand, another X user empathised with the rape accused and declared him innocent.

An X user ignored the allegation on Abdul and claimed that Abdul was killed because of his religious identity.

देश को खतरा देश में रह रहे उन आतंकियों से है जो मुसलमान देखकर मॉब लिंचिंग करते है!



झारखंड, बोकारो



अब्दुल कलाम नामक युवक को भीड़ ने घेर लिया और हाथ बांधकर बेरहमी से पीटकर मार डाला!



ये पहली बार नही है, इस आतंकी भीड़ ने कई बेकसूर मुसलमानों को मार डाला है! https://t.co/lJxf8V8GZE — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) May 10, 2025

The police are investigating the case.

