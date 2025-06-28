Saturday, June 28, 2025
Iran deports over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in a single week, govt cancels all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and bans giving them shelter

Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that only 11% of these returnees received any humanitarian assistance, and 55% were forcibly deported.

More than 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants were deported from Iran in a single week, Khaama Press reported, citing International Organisation for Migration (IOM), raising alarm over urgent humanitarian and funding needs,

Between June 18 and June 26, a total of 88,308 undocumented Afghan nationals were forcibly returned from Iran to Afghanistan, according to the IOM’s June 28 update. The organisation stated that only 11 per cent of these returnees received any humanitarian assistance due to critical resource limitations, calling for urgent international funding to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

The report further highlighted that 55 per cent of the returnees during this period were forcibly deported, and 64 per cent were travelling as families–underscoring the disproportionate impact on women and children. This figure marked a steep rise from the previous week, when 32,844 individuals were returned between June 10 and June 17.

Earlier data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that over 71,000 migrants were returned from both Iran and Pakistan between June 1 and June 15, underscoring the scale and continuity of expulsions. Both agencies warned of the dire health and protection challenges that await returnees in overcrowded and under-resourced border areas, Khaama Press reported.

In Iran, the crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals has intensified. Authorities have issued new orders invalidating all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and warning landlords against offering them shelter. According to Khaama Press, police have reportedly detained Afghan migrants across several provinces, with arrests increasing notably after the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also resumed strict enforcement against Afghan refugees, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Identity checks, detentions, and deportations have increased, often targeting families with little to no warning or legal recourse. Human rights groups have expressed concern over the ongoing mass arrests and forced returns.

Both IOM and WHO have appealed for immediate international support to address the escalating refugee crisis. With deportations surging and border services overstretched, Afghan returnees face rising threats of homelessness, poverty, and deteriorating health conditions, Khaama Press reported.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

