Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIran's Supreme Leader Khamenei responds to Trump’s “absurd rhetoric”, says Iran will never surrender...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei responds to Trump’s “absurd rhetoric”, says Iran will never surrender and the US will suffer great damage

"The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats," Khamenei wrote on X.

OpIndia Staff

Amid the escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday (18th June) responded to US President Donald Trump’s demand of an “unconditional surrender”. In a televised message Khamenei said that the Iran stands firm against an “imposed war” and that any US military intervention will be met with irreparable message.

“The Iranian nation will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace, and this nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition,” the Supreme Leader said. “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender, and Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei added. Khamenei’s message came in response to US President Trump’s recent remarks wherein he demanded Iran to surrender.

The Supreme leader of Iran also posted several messages on X (formerly Twitter), saying Iran will never surrender, and warning that US will face the consequences of helping Israel.

Trump had posted on Truth Social that the US military knew the exact location where Khamenei was “hiding” and that it did not want to kill him yet. “We know exaactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there- We are no going to take him out (kill!), at least for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump.

Describing Trump’s comments as “absurd rhetoric”, Khamenei said that Iran would never surrender before the US. “The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats,” Khamenei wrote on X.

“It isn’t wise to tell the Iranian nation to surrender. What should the Iranian nation surrender to? We will never surrender in response to the attacks of anyone. This is the logic of the Iranian nation. This is the spirit of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Khamenei warned the US that it was entering the war to its own detriment and that it will suffer greater damage than Iran.

The Iranian Supreme Leader said that the Israel attacked Iran without provocation, at a time when the US and Iranian officials were holding negotiations. “The Zionist regime’s malicious attack on our country took place at a time when Iranian officials were indirectly engaged in negotiations with the US side. There was no indication on the part of Iran that signaled a military move,” Khamenei added.

Khamenei expressed the suspicion that the US, which has so far has not been militarily involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, of being innvolved in the “malicious move carried out by the Zionist regime”.

It has been six days of continued missiles attacks between Israel and Irana since it started with Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’. The conflict does not seem to end soon as the Israeli PM Netanyahu recently said that Israel would not stop without eilimiating Khamenei. The conflict began after Israel launched missile attacks on Iran on 12th June to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -
In a purported statement, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), expressed readiness to give up arms and asked the Central government to announce a one-month ceasefire and pause the ongoing anti-Naxal operations
News Reports

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -
Despite a Rohini Court order mandating removal of defamatory content against Adani, Leftist media alleged the government was misusing judicial directions. The fact remains that enforcement only followed non-compliance by publishers within the court’s stipulated five-day period.

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister admits India never sought third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com