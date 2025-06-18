Amid the escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday (18th June) responded to US President Donald Trump’s demand of an “unconditional surrender”. In a televised message Khamenei said that the Iran stands firm against an “imposed war” and that any US military intervention will be met with irreparable message.

“The Iranian nation will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace, and this nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition,” the Supreme Leader said. “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender, and Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei added. Khamenei’s message came in response to US President Trump’s recent remarks wherein he demanded Iran to surrender.

The Supreme leader of Iran also posted several messages on X (formerly Twitter), saying Iran will never surrender, and warning that US will face the consequences of helping Israel.

Trump had posted on Truth Social that the US military knew the exact location where Khamenei was “hiding” and that it did not want to kill him yet. “We know exaactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there- We are no going to take him out (kill!), at least for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump.

Describing Trump’s comments as “absurd rhetoric”, Khamenei said that Iran would never surrender before the US. “The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats,” Khamenei wrote on X.

The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him.

They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

“It isn’t wise to tell the Iranian nation to surrender. What should the Iranian nation surrender to? We will never surrender in response to the attacks of anyone. This is the logic of the Iranian nation. This is the spirit of the Iranian nation,” he said.

It isn’t wise to tell the Iranian nation to surrender.

What should the Iranian nation surrender to? We will never surrender in response to the attacks of anyone. This is the logic of the Iranian nation. This is the spirit of the Iranian nation. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

Khamenei warned the US that it was entering the war to its own detriment and that it will suffer greater damage than Iran.

The US entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

The Iranian Supreme Leader said that the Israel attacked Iran without provocation, at a time when the US and Iranian officials were holding negotiations. “The Zionist regime’s malicious attack on our country took place at a time when Iranian officials were indirectly engaged in negotiations with the US side. There was no indication on the part of Iran that signaled a military move,” Khamenei added.

The Zionist regime’s malicious attack on our country took place at a time when Iranian officials were indirectly engaged in negotiations with the US side. There was no indication on the part of Iran that signaled a military move. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

Khamenei expressed the suspicion that the US, which has so far has not been militarily involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, of being innvolved in the “malicious move carried out by the Zionist regime”.

It was already suspected that the US was involved in the malicious move carried out by the Zionist regime, but considering their recent remarks, this suspicion is growing stronger day by day. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

It has been six days of continued missiles attacks between Israel and Irana since it started with Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’. The conflict does not seem to end soon as the Israeli PM Netanyahu recently said that Israel would not stop without eilimiating Khamenei. The conflict began after Israel launched missile attacks on Iran on 12th June to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.