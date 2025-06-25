A video of New York City (NYC) mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, vowing to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has gone viral on social media. The development comes amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and the victory of Mamdani in the Democratic primaries.

The viral video is a snippet from Mamdani’s interview with controversial ‘journalist’ Mehdi Hasan, which was originally published on YouTube in December last year.

During the interview, Hasan asked, “And Mayor Mamdani, would he welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to New York City for whatever he comes for, given the US is not a signature to the ICC, so he can travel to the US, unlike a lot of other countries? Would a Mayor Mamdani welcome Benjamin Netanyahu to the city?”

MAMDANI: “As Mayor I would have Netanyahu arrested if he came to New York!”



WTF? pic.twitter.com/BOWhI6hbmh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 24, 2025

“No. As Mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also,” Zohran Mamdani brazened out.

“Even though the US is not a signature to the ICC?” Hasan inquired.

Zohran Mamdani had remarked, “No, it’s time that we actually step up and make clear what we are willing to do to showcase the leadership that is sorely missing in the federal administration.”

The controversies of Zohran Mamdani

He is an American politician and the son of ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and ‘author’ Mahmood Mamdani. Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, is currently running as a mayoral candidate for New York City (NYC).

The controversial Democrat is currently a member of the New York State Assembly. He has a vicious record at peddling Hinduphobia and defaming India.

In August 2020 (months before the publication of eulogies in the Indian media), the famed son of ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair was found leading a hate mob, demonising Hindus as ‘Harami (bastards),’ at Times Square.

NYC Candidate for Mayor Zohran Mamdani led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as bastards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus



A true scumbag pic.twitter.com/r1002yUY70 — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) May 17, 2025

“Who are the Hindus? Harami (Bastards),” the mob was heard yelling. Mamdani remained unflinched despite the dehumanisation of the Hindu community by his supporters. He instead began spewing vitriol against Ram Mandir.

“I am here today to protest against the BJP government in India and the demolition of the Babri Masjid that attempted to build a temple on the ruins of it,” claimed Zohran Mamdani.

He made it clear that the hate mob that he was leading at Times Square in August 2020 belonged to Khalistani extremists.

Screengrab of the August 2020 tweet of Zohran Mamdani

The video coincided with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, which was performed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around the same time, Zohran Mamdani peddled vicious disinformation on X (formerly Twitter) about the re-constrcution of Ram Mandir. For context, a Ram Mandir always existed at the very site in Ayodhya since time immemorial.

Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb destroyed part of the temple and built a disputed structure on top of the temple foundation. The historical wrongdoing was corrected on 6th December 1992 by karsevaks.

Through years of litigation, the Hindu site finally got the greenlight to begin the reconstruction of the temple at the same site where it existed before.

On 15th May, he crossed all limits of civility by dubbing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘war criminal.’

If India PM Narendra Modi held a rally at MSG and wanted to do a joint presser with you as mayor, would you?

Stringer: No

Lander: No.

Mamdani: No. "And this is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal." — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) May 16, 2025

“No. And this is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal,” Zohran Mamdani remarked on being asked about the possibility of joint presser with the Indian Prime Minister in New York.

The reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a ‘war criminal’ in the same breath stems from his deep-seated anti-Semitism. Earlier, Zohran Mamdani passed on signing a resolution ‘condemning the Holocaust.’

He also refused to sign a resolution, which recognised 77th anniversary of Israel. His innate hatred for Jews and Israel became crystal clear after he targeted Israel for responding to October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

“He condemned Israel the day after October 7th, regularly gives interviews on unapologetic antisemitic platforms and just proudly accepted an endorsement from a disgraced former fire-alarm pulling Congressman who denied October 7th rapes before walking that back,” New York State Assembly member Sam Berger pointed out.

Despite all this, the Indian media heaped praises on Zohran Mamdani in several news articles and interviews.