Over 1 million Afghans forced back into Afghanistan from Pakistan amid deportation drive: UN Human Rights body

In 2025 alone, since the beginning of April, an average of around 3,500 people have been crossing daily from Pakistan into Afghanistan.

ANI

More than 1.055 million Afghan citizens have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan between October 2023 and May 2025, marking an unprecedented trend in recent years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Tolo News reported.

UNHCR Assistant Communications Officer Faramarz Barzin said, “From October 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025, more than 1.055 million people have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan. UNHCR is present both at the border and in the settlement areas and where we have cash centers, providing a wide range of services to them.”

In 2025 alone, since the beginning of April, an average of around 3,500 people have been crossing daily from Pakistan into Afghanistan, Tolo News stated.

Many of these families, forced to leave Pakistan after decades, are now grappling with serious challenges including lack of shelter, employment opportunities, and limited access to health and education services.

Deported migrants have also raised concerns about their treatment in Pakistan. Torkhal, one such returnee, said: “We are suffering at Torkham. I swear, we are facing hardship. The Pakistani police expelled us with great disrespect.”

Another returnee, Arefullah, said, “House owners in Pakistan treated us very badly, and the Pakistani government should not disgrace the people.”

The World Food Programme (WFP) has reported assisting more than 600,000 migrants returning from Iran and Pakistan since October 2023.

Zia Safi, WFP Communications Officer, said: “At the borders, families are provided with special nutritious foods to prevent malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has announced its plans to deport around three million Afghan migrants this year, Tolo News reported.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

 

