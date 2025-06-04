Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court dismisses Waqf Board’s claim over Gurdwara in Delhi, asks to voluntarily renounce...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court dismisses Waqf Board’s claim over Gurdwara in Delhi, asks to voluntarily renounce claim as a religious structure is already functioning

Earlier the High Court had said that although there is no record showing that the Gurdwara owns the land, it does not benefit the Waqf Board which has to stablish his own case and prove it to enable him to obtain a decree of possession."

OpIndia Staff

The Apex Court on Wednesday (4th June) dismissed an appeal filed by Delhi Waqf Board claiming possession of a Gurudwara. The Waqf Board had appealed to the Supreme Court against an order of Delhi High Court which rejected its plea in 2010.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma, dismissed the Waqf Board’s appeal and said that the Waqf Board should voluntarily renounce its claim over the Gurudwara. Arguing for the Waqf Board, Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, submitted before the Supreme Court that the lower courts had held that the premises were a mosque but “now some kind of Gurudwara is there”.

“Not some kind of. A proper functioning Gurudwara. Once there is a Gurudwara let it be. A religious structure is already functioning there. You should yourself relinquish that claim you see,” said the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal.

The Waqf Board contended that the premises in question was actually a mosque in Shahadara named “Masjid Takia Babbar Shah” which existed since time immemorial. The defendant, on the other hand, argued that the property was not a Waqf property and that he bought it from one Mohd Ahsaan in 1953.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had passed an order in favour of the Gurudwara saying, “Defendant was admittedly in occupation of this property since 1947-48. It is also true that the defendant was not able to adduce any document of title to evidence the purchase of this property, yet this does not in any manner benefit the plaintiff who has to establish his own case and prove it to enable him to obtain a decree of possession.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Karnataka: Baba Jaan rapes and murders an 80-year old woman, robs victim’s money and jewellery, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Flood rescue operations across Northeast: Indian Army, Air Force and NDRF lead ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’ in Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal

OpIndia Staff -

India vehemently opposes any financing support by Asian Development Bank to Pakistan, cites potential misuse for military expenditure

ANI -

Pakistani media uses Rahul Gandhi’s comments to amplify propaganda that India surrendered to Pakistan on Trump’s mediation

OpIndia Staff -

Humanities professor at IITB faces backlash for far-left activism: How India’s elite technical institutes are becoming breeding grounds for Marxist-Leftwing ideology

Jinit Jain -

Ujjain love jihad: Kurban claims to be Rohit to trap girl, sexually exploits her for 8 years, forces her to convert and assaults her...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court rejects plea by Nandini Sundar and Ramachandra Guha challenging Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal law, says it does not violate judgement banning Salwa Judum

OpIndia Staff -

Morocco, with 99% Muslim population, bans animal slaughter on Bakrid – Read why King Mohammed VI has taken this unprecedented step

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court cancels bail of 5 workers of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC party accused of attacking BJP supporters after 2021 West Bengal elections, calls it...

ANI -

Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, with over 1 Million subscribers, arrested for spying for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra and Pakistani espionage network

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com