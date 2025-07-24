India’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) is preparing to tackle the increasing menace of illegal Rohingya infiltration, particularly at the eastern frontier with Bangladesh. For the first time, the organisation is going all out to recruit young professionals who speak the Rohingya language. They will be recruited as Security Assistants and deployed in Kolkata, where the problem is fast becoming serious.

As per the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a major recruitment process, calling for applications for almost 5,000 Security Assistant positions (4,987 to be precise). They are under the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in 37 centres in the nation.

From Trivandrum to Jammu and Kashmir and from Kolkata to Jaipur, the IB is searching for youth who speak the language of the region.

For the Kolkata unit alone, the agency has 298 vacancies it wants to recruit. These aspirants should be familiar with at least one among these languages – Bengali, Nepali, Bhutani, Urdu, Santhali, Sylheti, or Rohingya.

Why Rohingya language is important now

The reason why IB wants individuals with knowledge of Rohingya is self-evident: numerous Rohingya migrants are entering India from Bangladesh through West Bengal. The migrants predominantly use Rohingya, a language that is not commonly known in India. To interrogate them or interview them, security agencies require individuals who have knowledge of their language and culture.

The authorities hope that by appointing such candidates, they will be able to enhance the communication process during interrogation and also trace illegal activity more efficiently.

How the selection will work

The online application process for this recruitment will begin on Saturday, 26th July 2025. Applicants can complete the application process online by visiting the official website www.mha.gov.in. The last date to submit the form is August 17, 2025.

The selection procedure will involve an internet-based test, and those who clear it will be appointed at a Level-3 (Group C Central Service) scale with a basic pay of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100.

This is a great opportunity for the youth who not only wish to have a secure government job but also want to serve the nation’s internal security.

Rising alarm over Rohingya infiltration

International agencies have sounded alarms through recent reports. According to the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that in just 18 months, almost 1.5 lakh Rohingyas have escaped Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh. Bangladesh itself has more than 10 lakh Rohingyas settled in refugee camps such as Cox’s Bazar, and now many are attempting to cross illegally into Indian states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura that share open borders with Bangladesh.

The matter worsens with reports alleging that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist Islamic groups are attempting to recruit and train some of these refugees. The objective, according to some reports, is to utilize them against Myanmar’s military regime and possibly even to conduct disruptive operations in India as well.

A timely and strategic move

With the very serious national security implications involved, IB’s move to recruit Rohingya-speaking security assistants is being regarded as a wise and imperative one. It’s not merely a matter of staffing jobs, it’s about preparing oneself to handle an increasing threat that needs linguistic and cultural familiarity.

By employing locals who will be able to fill this gap, the IB plans to improve its on-ground presence and monitor illegal activities taking place along the borders more closely.