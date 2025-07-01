The fued between the United States President Donald Trump and his former bestie billionaire Elon Musk over the flagship spending legislation, “The One Big Beautiful Bill,” has once again emerged as a prominent issue in current American politics due to its continued criticism by the latter.

Trump attacked Musk and threatened to curb government funding for his corporations. He added, “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies.” He then mocked that the South African-born tech entrepreneur would “probably have to close up shop and head back home” if his administration reduces subsidies provided to his enterprises, including SpaceX and Tesla.

“No more Rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? Big money to be saved,” he challenged.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for president, that I was strongly against the EV mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” the Republican leader asserted.

I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Predictably, Musk also retaliated and dared the president to keep his word and eliminate the subsidies provided to his businesses. Musk, who chaired the government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until May and was Trump’s presidential advisor, had a heated public spat with him last month over the proposal.

He reiterated his scathing objection and his demands for the creation of a new political party when the senate convened to vote on the bill.

VOX POPULI

VOX DEI



80% voted for a new party https://t.co/JkeOlG7Kl4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Musk reshared the results and claimed that 80% people voted for a new political party on his social media poll, last month and remarked, “Vox Populi Vox Dei” which is a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Furthermore, Trump announced that he will be furious with any Republican member of Congress who opposes his massive tax and spending plan while Musk has promised to take on any Republican who endorses the legislation. He repeatedly outlined that the United States is heading towards bankruptcy as the debt ceiling is continuously raised.

Background of the dispute

Musk’s public split from Trump started in early June when he denounced the latter’s spending plan and budget as a “disgusting abomination,” citing the soaring deficit and reductions in EV tax credits. The tycoon also slammed the Trump administration with new opposition, calling the bill “utterly insane.” Furthermore, he suggested that the discontent with Democrats and Republicans would lead to the creation of a third political party.

Trump reacted aggressively and voiced his displeasure in the White House and then threatened to revoke billions of dollars in federal contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies. Musk retorted by accusing Trump of being inconsiderate, declaring that he “would have lost the election” without his backing.

Musk even hinted that he would decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spaceship which plays a key role in NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) operations. He even suggested that Trump should be impeached. He claimed that Trump’s name was in the infamous Epsteins files but later withdrew his charge, expressed regret and even deleted the accusatory post.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would strengthen border security and prolong Trump’s first-term tax cuts that are about to expire at a cost of $4.5 trillion is an attempt to cement his legacy. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the amendment to the bill would boost spending by around $3.3 trillion over the next ten years, surpassing the version taken by House of Representatives by almost $1 trillion.

However the program, might reportedly deprive millions of the poorest Americans of health care and increase the national debt by more than $3 trillion. It has divided Republicans as they prepare for the 2026 midterm congressional elections. On the other hand, the wealthiest person in the world, Musk, charged Republicans with encouraging “debt slavery” as legislators started voting on the plan on 30th June.