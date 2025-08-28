Russian oil is once again flowing into Central Europe after a sudden disruption to the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline after it was bombed multiple times in Russia by Ukraine. Russian oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia have restarted after both countries urged EU to prevent Ukraine from targeting it.

The Druzhba pipeline, its name meaning “friendship,” is one of the last living symbols of Europe’s Cold War dependence on Moscow. Stretching thousands of kilometres, it supplies crude to landlocked European countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, which still lack easy alternatives despite years of EU efforts to diversify away from Russian oil. For them, the pipeline is a fragile necessity, politically uncomfortable, yet practically indispensable.

That contradiction became glaringly visible after Trump’s remarks over the attack on the pipeline. The U.S. president was furious that Kyiv would risk Europe’s fragile energy security by targeting Druzhba.

Druzhba pipeline was hit in Russia by Ukraine thrice in a week earlier this month. This had stopped supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which are still importing large amounts of Russian oil.

Notably, while U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for importing Russian oil, he insists that these European countries keep receiving Russian oil. He had openly rebuked Ukraine for striking the pipeline, calling the attack reckless and destabilizing. He said that he was “very angry” over Ukraine for bombing the pipeline. Trump’s comments came in response to a note by Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, calling the move unfriendly.

Trump wrote a handwritten note below Viktor’s comments, saying, “Viktor – I do not like hearing this. I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend.” His intervention underscored an awkward truth, while he sanctions India for buying Russian oil, he acknowledges that Russian oil is indispensable for Europe’s energy security.

The European Commission has also issued a statement, describing the Druzhba pipeline as an “important asset” that “should not be attacked.” While they didn’t mention recent attacks on it by Ukraine, Commission spokesperson Eva Hrcinova said the EU remains in contact with the Ukrainian side and “calls on all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.”

She said that the Druzhba pipeline plays a key role in the EU’s energy security. However, she added that previous strikes on the pipeline have not had a significant impact on the region’s overall energy security.