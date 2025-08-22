While US president Donald Trump keeps attacking India for buying Russian oil and have imposed 50% tariff with threats of more, he is now angry at Ukraine for disrupting supply of Russian oil to Europe. Trump said that he was ‘very angry’ at Ukraine for bombing a pipeline that carries Russian oil to central Europe.

Trump’s comments came in response to a note by his friend Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, calling the move unfriendly. He was referring of bombing of the Druzhba pipeline in Russia, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary, Slovakia and other countries in Central Europe. The pipeline goes through Ukraine.

Viktor Orbán wrote, “Five days ago, just before the historic meeting between President Trump and Putin in Alaska, Ukraine carried out drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. This pipeline supplies Hungary and Slovakia, two countries that have no other means of importing crude oil. Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, in return they bomb pipeline that supply us. Very unfriendly move! We wish President Trump every success in his pursuit for peace!”

Trump wrote a handwritten note below Viktor’s comments, saying, “Viktor – I do not like hearing this. I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend.”

The note was posted by Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party on Facebook.

Notably, the recent attack on the Druzhba pipeline was the third attack on it by Ukraine in this week. The pipeline was restored on 19 August, but it was again hit two days later, when the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia was hit on Thursday night. This has completely halted Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia, which are still importing large amounts of Russian oil.

After the third hit, Hungary and Slovakia have written to European Commission seeking EU action to stop Ukraine from attacking the Druzhba pipeline. “Given that in the past years, the EU and its Member States have provided hundreds of billions of Euros’ worth of support to Ukraine, we find Ukraine’s actions, which severely threaten the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia, completely irresponsible,” read the letter signed by Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár.

Péter Szijjártó posted on X saying, “The Druzhba pipeline is indispensable for our energy supply. Without it, providing oil to our countries is physically impossible. Such attacks are a direct and unacceptable assault on our energy security.” He alleged that with these attacks, Ukraine hurting Hungary and Slovakia, not Russia.

Together with Slovak FM Juraj Blanár, we sent a letter to HRVP @kajakallas and Energy Commissioner @DanJoergensen demanding that the @EU_Commission finally act against Ukraine’s repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.



In just a few weeks, this vital pipeline has been… pic.twitter.com/otxrxdzO6U — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) August 22, 2025

He further added, “Brussels must understand: they are the EUROPEAN Commission, not the Ukrainian Commission!”

In another tweet, the Hungarian foreign minister alleged that the attack on the pipeline was a clear attack on their energy security and another attempt to drag Hungary into the war. “It will not succeed! We stand for peace & our national interests,” he added.

🇺🇦🇷🇺 UKRAINE STRIKES DRUZHBA PIPELINE AGAIN



The Armed Forces of Ukraine released new footage showing another strike on Russia’s Unecha Oil Pumping Station in Bryansk Oblast.



Unecha, a key hub on the Druzhba Oil Pipeline, pumps crude toward Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, and… https://t.co/fjA2gWTyTN pic.twitter.com/HlXn3ReIeH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 22, 2025

Reportedly, the attacks on the pipeline have been conducted by the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine. While Ukraine has not officially acknowledged the attacks, a video of the strike was posted on Telegram by Robert Brovdi, the head of Unmanned Systems Forces.