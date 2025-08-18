Unable to relocate, or remove stray dogs from streets, Shimla Municipal Corporation gives them QR and GPS based collars ‘to monitor their location’

On 16th August, the Shimla Municipal Corporation launched an extensive sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in the city amid rising cases of dog bites. Shimla, which is known as a tourist hub, has seen over 2,500 cases of dog bites in around 20 months, raising serious concerns for public health and safety.

VIDEO | Shimla Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign in which all stray dogs will be given QR and GPS-based collars. With the help of GPS, the Corporation will be able to monitor the changing location and behaviour of the dogs.



Alongside the sterilisation and vaccination drive, the civic body has introduced QR and GPS-based collars for the stray dogs in what it described as a solution to “monitor their location” and maintain digital records.

Each collar will hold key details of the dog, including whether the dog has been sterilised, dates of anti-rabies vaccination, health check reports, approximate age, and behavioural patterns including aggression level. The GPS system will allow authorities to track their movement in real time and the QR codes can be scanned with a smartphone by any resident to instantly view the records.

The civic body has claimed that it will help people identify vaccinated and sterilised dogs and officials will be able to keep a centralised database of the city’s stray population. However, the civic body did not explain how this is going to help in reducing stray dog bite cases, as sterilisation and vaccination drives do not ensure that a dog would not bite.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan said in a statement that veterinary experts from Goa, Maharashtra and Delhi have been brought in to assist. Four vehicles and facilities have been arranged for catching and tagging dogs across wards.

Unable to remove dogs due to ABC Rules 2023

Despite rising dog bite cases in the city, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is bound by the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023, which prohibit the removal or relocation of stray dogs. Even if a dog has bitten someone, the civic body can only keep it in observation for 10 days, and if found to be healthy without any infection such as rabies, the dog must be released at the same location where it has a history of biting people. This has left civic bodies with little choice but to sterilise, vaccinate, and now digitally tag the dogs. The aggressive ones, according to the civic body, will be housed in a “dog hut” at Tutikandi.

Dog-bite cases rise in Shimla

Shimla is not only Himachal Pradesh’s capital but also a major tourist hub. Despite the importance of keeping streets safe, the data shows there were 2,500 cases of dog bites in the city in just 20 months. In 2025 alone, there were 800 cases of dog bites recorded. Most of the victims were children and school students. Some of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Congress councillor Narendra Thakur recently raised the issue during an MC meeting, stating that officials hide behind “dog rules” while the public lives in fear. The uproar led to a ten-minute adjournment of the House, with BJP councillors also staging a protest.

Residents trapped in fear, demand action

The menace is not confined to dogs. More than 2,700 cases of bites by dogs and monkeys have been reported in the past year, forcing women and children indoors. Critics accuse the municipal corporation and the Himachal Pradesh government of being mute spectators while the threat grows.

Mayor Chauhan, however, insists the MC is committed to public safety and is acting within legal limits. On demands for compensation for bite victims, he said a proposal would be sent to the state government.

Supreme Court order sparks debate

The move comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court reserving its order in the ongoing stray dog case in Delhi-NCR. The court had earlier directed the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, which led to protests by dog lovers, celebrities and politicians. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and others are contesting the case on behalf of dog lovers, while SG Tushar Mehta is representing the government at the Supreme Court. Despite rising dog bite cases and deaths due to dog attacks in the country, the dog lovers want the canines to roam free on the streets.

