Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ document was made out of India? Congress tries to defend itself as tech details hint at foreign collaboration

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, known for peddling the ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory to defame the Election Commission of India (ECI), has now come under the scanner.

On Wednesday (10th September), it came to light that the document, which Gandhi presented during his infamous press conference on 7th August this year, was prepared in the country of Myanmar.

The revelations were first made by a prominent X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘khurpenchh’. In a 7-tweet thread, the account shared compelling evidence that the ‘vote chori’ document of Rahul Gandhi was created outside India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had shared the document on his website, which was hyperlinked to the text ‘Vote Chori Proof.’

A total of 3 PDF files could be found in a Google Drive folder named ‘Rahul Gandhi’s Presentation.’ The files contain the English, Hindi and Kannada versions of the document presented the Congress leader in his 7th August presentation.

The X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘khurpenchh’ analysed the metadata of the files. For the unversed, metadata is information about a file which is different from the content of the file.

Information such as author, creation date, time and size is furnished by the metadata of a file. It makes it easy to use, search and organise data.

जिसकी एक Summary Table कुछ ऐसी है। जिसमे किस समय क्या हुआ है ये बताया गया है।

इस pdf को adobe illustrator सॉफ्टवेयर द्वारा बनाया गया है ,जो की इस्तेमाल हो रहे कंप्यूटर का Timezone लेता है।



Metadata से साफ़ पता चल रहा है जब ये फ़ाइल Export की गई उसका timezone +6:30 MMT है। pic.twitter.com/J2yh808P2u — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) September 10, 2025

In its analysis, the X user ‘khurpenchh’ found that all three versions of Rahul Gandhi’s presentation have been created in the Myanmar Standard Time (MMT).

MMT refers to the timezone of Myanmar, which is 6 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). For context, Indian Standard Time (IST) is 5 hours and 30 minutes ahead of UTC.

PDF files created in India will have the exact UTC + 5:30 and not 6:30, as evident from metadata analysis of the Congress leader’s vote chori document.

The X user ‘khurpenchh’ further pointed out that the use of VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) and file sharing through Google Drive does not alter the embedded metadata of PDFs.

अब आते हैं VPN पे, इन pdfs को बनाने में जो सॉफ़्टवेयर इस्तेमाल हुआ है वो system clock का timezone लेता है और VPN system के Timezone को नहीं चेंज कर सकता। pic.twitter.com/U8mSrCgyRj — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) September 10, 2025

The exposé evidently rattled the Congress ecosystem, which unleashed its IT cell trolls and attack dogs on X (formerly Twitter) to counter the grave charges against Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday (11th September), Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate sought the help of ChatGPT to save face, but it was largely in vain.

She alleged that the discrepancy in the timezone was due to a software configuration issue/ Adobe bug.

“This one-hour discrepancy is not evidence of relocation; it’s a common artifact. Adobe products often exhibit timestamp “oddness” where offsets mismatch, especially in metadata fields,” she claimed.

➡️ Since the 2 rupee trolls and the dumb IT cell are spreading lies about the "Vote Chori" presentation made by Rahul Gandhi on August 7th – it’s important to counter their misinformation and expose how truly dumb they are!



▪️The document, based on the EXIF data for the English… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 11, 2025

X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘khurpenchh’ highlighted how Adobe addresses bugs immediately and fixes them right away. It pointed out the exact software versions and asked to specify which bug changed IST to MMT.

It further stated that the PDF was created using Adobe Illustrator and it did not make sense to compare it with other Adobe products such as Lightroom and Bridge.

When some Congress sponsored trolls presented the case of a ‘timezone related bug’ in Lightroom, the X handle pointed out that the said bug was fixed 14 years ago and that there was no such bug in Adobe Illustrator (which was used to create Rahul gandhi’s vote chori document).

Supriya Shrinate and Rahul Gandhi are yet to respond to these serious charges.

कुछ युगांडा की सिलिकॉन वैली में काम करने वाले adobe illustrator ( जिससे pdf बनाई गई) को adobe lightroom और adobe breach के bug से कंपेयर कर रहे हैं,

जिनको ये नहीं पता कि adobe lightroom और adobe Breach दूसरे सॉफ्टवेयर्स हैं।



और ये 14 साल पुराना 2011 का Lightroom का bug है था जो… pic.twitter.com/JhBcYK1dpl — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) September 11, 2025

It is important to note that Rahul Gandhi’s political career has been mired in controversies surrounding involvement of foreign powers.

Be it the Congress signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party or Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious foreign trips, his political manoeuvres continue to remain under the nation’s spotlight.

His secret meetings with foreign officials, social media influence campaigns managed by bots from Kazakhstan, Russia and Indonesia bring more public scepticism for the grand-old party.

Congress’ plans to open its office in hostile nation like Turkey, dubious social media activity and coordinated effort to repeatedly cast aspersions on the Indian electoral system without any shred of evidence is thus alarming.