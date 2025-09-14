Sunday, September 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistani lies become Congress agenda: PM Modi slams Congress for repeating Pakistani claims on...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pakistani lies become Congress agenda: PM Modi slams Congress for repeating Pakistani claims on Operation Sindoor, asks people to be cautious of the party

PM Modi went on to say that Congress has now become a "protector of invaders and anti-nationals."

OpIndia Staff

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the Congress party, accusing it of aligning with forces that go against India’s interests. While addressing a massive public meeting in Mangaldoi, Darrang district of Assam, the PM said that Pakistan’s lies becomes Congress agenda, giving the example of how Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders repeated the claims of Pakistan on Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi was in Assam as part of his visit to the Northeast after visiting Manipur and Mizoram. He laid foundation stone for several mega projects, including a medical college, a GNM School and a B.Sc. Nursing College, Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over Brahmaputra river.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “For the sake of politics, Congress has always associated itself with ideologies that are against the country. This was clearly visible during Operation Sindoor. When our forces destroyed terrorist leaders across Pakistan, the Congress stood with the Pakistani army instead of supporting the Indian Army. Instead of backing our soldiers, Congress repeated Pakistan’s lies and promoted the agenda of those who shelter terrorists. That is why people must always remain cautious of the Congress party.”

PM Modi went on to say that Congress has now become a “protector of invaders and anti-nationals.” According to him, vote-bank politics is Congress’s top priority, even above the nation’s interest. He accused the party of supporting infiltrators and wanting them to permanently settle in India.

Referring to the past, Modi said that when Congress was in power, it encouraged infiltration and even tried to bring these groups into the political fold to influence decisions about India’s future. He also said that during the Congress rule, encroachments were carried out on farmers’ lands and even on religious sites.

“Encroachments on farmers’ land and on places of worship were carried out under the previous Congress governments. Since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, we have begun to correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims,” Modi told the gathering, stressing that the BJP was committed to protecting the people’s rights and the nation’s security.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ayodhya to witness ‘green fireworks’ this Diwali, state government to set a new Guinness Book World Record by lighting 26 lakh diyas along Saryu...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship

OpIndia Staff -

Union govt reopens application window for PLI Scheme for ACs and LED lights due to industry appetite to invest more

OpIndia Staff -

US politician demands more tariffs on India after pressure tactics to curb Russian oil imports fail: Read how Modi govt is standing its ground...

OpIndia Staff -

What is PFI’s India Vision 2047 document, which has come under spotlight after arrest of its Bihar President Mahboob Alam

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Ontario Court rejects asylum claim of ‘Khalistani’ Pardeep Singh – Read how refugee protections are repeatedly abused using the ‘Khalistan card’

Anurag -

Lashkar-e-Taiba to rebuild Markaz Taiba headquarters destroyed in Operation Sindoor using govt grant and floor relief funds, demolition completed

OpIndia Staff -

Congress ecosystem’s sinister fantasy of Nepal-style violence in India: A desperate bid to import chaos and anarchy to revive its fading fortunes

Jinit Jain -

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first bamboo-based ethanol bio-refinery in Assam; read why it is called 2G ethanol and how it differs from 1G,...

Raju Das -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt approves construction of 2.5 lakh houses in urban areas, earlier completed rural housing projects in record time

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com