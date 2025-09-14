PM Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the Congress party, accusing it of aligning with forces that go against India’s interests. While addressing a massive public meeting in Mangaldoi, Darrang district of Assam, the PM said that Pakistan’s lies becomes Congress agenda, giving the example of how Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders repeated the claims of Pakistan on Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi was in Assam as part of his visit to the Northeast after visiting Manipur and Mizoram. He laid foundation stone for several mega projects, including a medical college, a GNM School and a B.Sc. Nursing College, Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over Brahmaputra river.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “For the sake of politics, Congress has always associated itself with ideologies that are against the country. This was clearly visible during Operation Sindoor. When our forces destroyed terrorist leaders across Pakistan, the Congress stood with the Pakistani army instead of supporting the Indian Army. Instead of backing our soldiers, Congress repeated Pakistan’s lies and promoted the agenda of those who shelter terrorists. That is why people must always remain cautious of the Congress party.”

PM Modi went on to say that Congress has now become a “protector of invaders and anti-nationals.” According to him, vote-bank politics is Congress’s top priority, even above the nation’s interest. He accused the party of supporting infiltrators and wanting them to permanently settle in India.

Referring to the past, Modi said that when Congress was in power, it encouraged infiltration and even tried to bring these groups into the political fold to influence decisions about India’s future. He also said that during the Congress rule, encroachments were carried out on farmers’ lands and even on religious sites.

“Encroachments on farmers’ land and on places of worship were carried out under the previous Congress governments. Since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, we have begun to correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims,” Modi told the gathering, stressing that the BJP was committed to protecting the people’s rights and the nation’s security.