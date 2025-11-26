On 25th November, a grand event took place in Ayodhya for the Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The sacred ceremony signified the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The saffron flag was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop the temple’s “shikhar” and even addressed a gathering, emphasising that the occasion represented the realisation of a 500-year-old civilisational commitment.

Nevertheless, how could such a momentous day for Hindus and the Vedic religion ever pass without the vitriol and hatred from Islamists, woke individuals as well as the terror state of Pakistan, which has been systematically destroying its shrinking minorities, especially Hindus, for decades, while admonishing India about upholding secularism?

The rectification of a historical injustice was labeled as “Islamophobia” and “heritage desecration” by jihad-led Islamabad, whereas the reality is that the contested structure had supplanted the true heritage of India which has been restored after centuries, following the return of the deity to his rightful abode.

The rhetoric against India and Hindumisia unfolded as expected, with irony facing countless deaths, as the Islamic Republic accused India of “discrimination towards minorities” and of “eradicating Muslim culture and heritage” by Hindutva forces, while depicting the second-largest majority in the country as “victims” of state oppression.

Afterward, the ministry requested the United Nations and the international community to intervene in India’s internal matters based on unsubstantiated charges of “hate speech” and “hate-motivated attacks.” The absurdity continued when it asked the Modi government to protect minorities and their places of worship, even invoking international human rights obligations.

It is indeed Kalyuga when a nation where mere bogus claims of blasphemy suffice to lynch or burn individuals, particularly Hindus, to death, the judiciary acts as kangaroo courts to appease the Islamists and the greatest output is that of terrorism, sermons India on inclusivity and minority rights.

Indian wokes, Islamists join Pakistan to demonstrate their contempt for the event

Notably, there is not much difference in the hostility towards Sanatan Dharma from the leftist-liberal “woke” lobby in India and their Miuslim counterparts across the border. They are nearly tied together by their common loathing for all things Hindu.

The same was illustrated by the cabal when Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain criticised journalist Rahul Shivshankar and argued that his celebratory post over the flag hoisting program was not only a fabrication but also stemmed from fear.

Shivshankar had rightly pointed out how honouring India’s Hindu origins was viewed as “communal activism” under past governments and the nation has eventually emancipated itself from such mindset. Nevertheless, the truth consistently causes heartburn to this ecosystem and this instance was no exception.

A popular left-wing figure accused him of being a “collaborator” rather than a journalist. Siddharth attempted to suggest that the journalist had aligned himself with the “Hindutva forces,” merely for expressing pride in his religion and stating a fact.

Failed comedian Rajeev Nigam referred to the event as a “gimmick” while responding to a celebratory post by actor Anupam Kher.

An Islamist even stated that the removal of the disputed structure was “neither a civilizational victory for Hindus nor a detriment to the wider Ummah.” The person then took it a step further by threatening that it would be restored “like Hagia Sophia,” the church that was transformed into a mosque in Turkey and then gloated, “Hinduism eliminated from the historical centers of Hindu civilisation like Punjab, Sindh, Bengal, and Kashmir cannot be reversed.”

This rotten faction laments the demotion of a purported mosque that was constructed over Ram Mandir, portraying it as a case of majoritarianism while simultaneously rejoicing in the murder, rape and brutal acts inflicted upon the native Hindu community by tyrant Muslim marauders.

Suhasinsi Haider tried to create a deceptive equivalence by remarking that the government wishes for non-Hindu institutions to raise the tricolour, while PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “who have sworn by the constitution will raise a religious flag.” This was also retweeted by Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the chief propagandist of The Wire.

Haider intentionally omitted to mention that there is no nationwide directive, but only state and local regulations for such institutions on specific national occasions like Independence Day. Furthermore, the Ram Mandir program did not coincide with any national day that would justify her statement. More importantly, the Dharam Dhwaj is an integral part of Hindu temples and was central to the religious function.

These people excel in the skill of masking the truth, particularly when it could challenge their carefully crafted propaganda. Similarly, the religious event outraged a leftist to such an extent that the individual demanded sedition charges against Shivshankar.

Another member of the cabal chose to ridicule the emotionally overwhelmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking that his hands trembled because of his advanced age. Fundamentally, every element of the program and the people associated with it as well as those who took joy in it, faced derogatory remarks.

Likewise, a liberal inquired, “Godi media,” whether the Republic of India, established on 26-01-1950 was replaced by a new Republic in its stead. The hypocrisy is glaring, as he, like all members of his notorious group, conveniently forget that while they denounce the Modi government, their preferred Congress regime attempted to undermine the Republic not only by imposing Emergency but also by undemocratically distorting the preamble (soul of the constitution) while the opposition was illegally thrown behind bars.

Conclusion

The previously mentioned posts offer merely a fleeting insight into the enmity, spite and rage aimed at the sacred occasion, Prime Minister Modi, and those who took pride in it.

Pakistan, Islamists and their leftist-liberal apologist ecosystem dedicated the day to either mourning or hurling outrageous accusations at the collapse of their meticulously constructed narrative, wherein Hindus were compelled to grapple with an inferiority complex, and the nation’s religious and cultural heritage was denigrated to glorify oppressive foreign rulers, whether they were Muslims or British.