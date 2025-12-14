Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, was appointed as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 14, 2025, marking a significant organisational shift within the party. At 45 years old, he is among the youngest leaders to hold such a high national position in the BJP.

PM Modi congratulated Nabin Nitin on the appointment, saying that he has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. The PM said, “He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come.”

Known for his polite demeanour and organisational skills, Nabin has risen through the ranks from grassroots youth leadership to reach this position. He has worked extensively in the organisation in his political career.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Patna, Bihar, Nitin Nabin hails from a political family, as his father was veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, who was an MLA from Patna West. Nitin’s mother was Meera Sinha. He is married to Dr. Deepmala Shrivastava, a manager at State Bank of India.

Nitin inherited his politician legacy from his father, and was involved with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from his young age. He had served as National General Secretary and Bihar State President of BJYM.

In 2006, a byelection for Patna West Assembly constituency was held after the death of sitting MLA Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin’s father. BJP fielded Nitin as the party candidate, and he won the polls comfortably. His father represented Patna West for four terms, winning all the elections in 1995, 2000 and two elections in 2005.

In the 2008 delamination, Patna West constituency was abolished, and after that Nirin Nabin started representing Bankipur Assembly constituency. He has been representing this constituency since its creation, winning the elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025.

He has been part of the Bihar government since 2021. He served as Minister of Road Construction from February 2021 to August 2022. He was against given the portfolio in February 2025. He also served as Minister of Urban Development & Housing and Minister of Law & Justice from March 2024 to February 2025.

In the newly formed Nitish Kumar government last month, he was made the minister of Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing.

On organisational front, Nitin Nabin was made election in-charge for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Sikkim in 2019. He was also appointed as the party in-charge for Sikkim in the same year.

In January 2021, he was appointed co-incharge for the BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit, where he played a key role in the party’s 2023 assembly victory, securing 54 out of 90 seats. He was given the full charge of the state in 2024.

His appointment as National Working President underscores his experience in governance, party organization, and alliance management, positioning him to handle day-to-day national operations alongside BJP President JP Nadda.

He has been part of several important organisational activities, including the National Unity Yatra in 2011. Nitin Nabin also took part in tribute march for 1962 martyrs from Guwahati to Tawang.

Nabin is recognized for his focus on development, including expanding Bihar’s road networks to combat monsoon disruptions, urban connectivity projects, and housing schemes.

He has championed social welfare, such as increased pensions for journalists, incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers, free medical camps, scholarships, vocational training, sports facilities, sanitation drives including toilet construction, and women’s self-help groups.

With the appointment of Nitin Nabin as working president, the BJP has continued the tradition of pulling out surprises while announcing appointments to key positions. The party also managed to keep the decision secret before the official announcement, as always.