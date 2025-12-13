A court in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has delivered its verdict in the October 2024 communal violence case, handing out strict punishment to those found guilty. The court awarded the death penalty to the main accused, Sarfaraz alias Rinku, while nine others were sentenced to life imprisonment for their role in the riots and the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra.

The verdict was pronounced on Thursday, 11th December 2025, nearly 14 months after the incident, which had shaken the region during Durga Puja celebrations.

“Justice was possible only because of this government,” says the victim’s brother

Reacting to the court’s decision, Harimilan Mishra, brother of the deceased Ram Gopal Mishra, expressed satisfaction with the verdict and openly thanked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for ensuring justice.

Speaking to OpIndia, Harimilan said the punishment was possible only because of the strong legal push by the present government. He claimed that under a Samajwadi Party government, the outcome would have been very different.

“If there were no Yogi government, this punishment would not have been possible. If it were an SP government, we Hindus would have been the ones sent to jail,” he said, speaking in Awadhi (उन्होंने अवधी में बोलते हुए कहा, “योगी सरकार न होत भाजपा कै, तो इहो सजा कहाँ होई पावत। सपा के सरकार होत तो उल्टा हमहै सब बंद होए जात।”).

He added that instead of justice, the victims would have faced harassment and legal action if a different political dispensation were in power.

Brutality of the crime still haunts the family

Harimilan Mishra also spoke about the brutal condition in which his brother’s body was found. He recalled that even after the post-mortem, blood was still oozing from Ram Gopal’s toes. His nails had been ripped out, pointing to extreme torture.

He said these details were not just personal memories but were also clearly mentioned in the charge sheet and the court’s judgment, underlining the seriousness of the crime.

Convictions and acquittals

The court held 10 people guilty in the case. Apart from Sarfaraz alias Rinku, who was awarded the death penalty for murdering Ram Gopal Mishra, nine others received life imprisonment.

Those sentenced to life include Abdul Hamid (Sarfaraz’s father), his brothers Fahim and Talib alias Sablu, along with Saif, Javed, Zeeshan, Nankau, Shoaib, and Maruf.

However, the court acquitted three accused, Khursheed, Shakeel, and Afzal, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Harimilan Mishra expressed concern over their acquittal, saying it could create problems in the future and questioning how they were let off.

What happened on 13th October, 2024

The violence broke out on 13th October, 2024, in Rehua Mansoor village of Bahraich during Durga Puja idol immersion. According to the case details, a dispute started after some local Muslims objected to songs being played during the procession.

The argument quickly escalated into large-scale violence. Stones were pelted at Hindu devotees, leaving several people injured. Idols being taken for immersion were also damaged during the attack. In retaliation, there was vandalism of nearby houses and shops.

Murder of Ram Gopal Mishra

During the chaos, Ram Gopal Mishra was accused by the mob of climbing onto a roof and removing a green flag. Following this, Sarfaraz alias Rinku shot him dead.

The killing became the most serious outcome of the riots and led to widespread outrage.

Following the incident, police registered 13 FIRs, 11 at Hardi police station and two at Ramgaon police station. After the investigation, 13 people were named as accused.

Initially, five accused were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), including Sarfaraz, Abdul Hamid, Talib alias Sablu, Shakeel alias Bablu, and Khursheed. Later, the NSA was also imposed on the remaining accused.

The court’s verdict has now brought legal closure to one of the most sensitive communal violence cases in recent years in Uttar Pradesh, even as the acquittal of three accused continues to raise questions for the victim’s family.