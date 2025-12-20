On December 18, in Bhaluka Upazila, Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, a young Hindu garment factory worker named Dipu Chandra Das was brutally lynched by a mob over unverified allegations of blasphemy. Dipu was no political activist or leader, he was a poor factory worker who lived in a rented room in the Dubalia Para area of Square Master Bari and went to work in a garment composite unit every day to earn wages.

The videos that have emerged on social media after Dipu’s lynching are gory, unwatchable. In the evening, an enraged, frenzied mob started beating Dipu. A mob of dozens of men is seen kicking, beating and jumping on every part of a defenceless Dipu’s body. After crushing every bone in his body and beating him to death, the mob was yet to be satisfied. They dragged the body to a public square, a busy thoroughfare that some are reporting as the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. There, they tied the lifeless body and hung it up, to beat it further. The mob continued to beat the corpse of Dipu, and when even that wasn’t enough spectacle, they poured some inflammable liquid on it, and burned it, rejoicing with ‘Naara-e-Takbir, Allah Hu Akbar’ slogans.

From the beating, dragging and burning, there was no police personnel visible. Nobody seemed to have tried to stop the mob. The mob seemed completely carefree, fearless of any consequence. The security apparatus in Bangladesh has long surrendered before the Islamist mob, the mob has been destryoing monuments of national identity, desecrating the very foundation of the cultural and historical roots of the nation, and the ruling apparatus has been watching, the caretaker regime whitewashing their acts.

The images are confusing. The scene unfolding looks more like a medieval affair, a frenzied mob beating a man to death with wanton impunity. But there are mobile phones, vehicles, and signs of modern civilisation. This is what has happened to Bangladesh.

This is Bangladesh in December 2025, lost to Islamist fanaticism

Anyone who has been following the news, would know that the incident, however shocking and scary, was not unexpected in Bangladesh. Incidents like this have happened before, because whatever law and order was there in Bangladesh was shattered after the government of Sheikh Hasina fell in August 2024. The mob ruled the streets, the mob killed and chased and burned Hindus, and the mob was given cover fire, and ample whitewashing by the farce of a ‘caretaker government’ that was installed to fool the world. Hundreds of Hindus have been raped, killed, dragged from their homes, beaten, threatened to quit their jobs, and brutalised in Bangladesh in the past 18 months, just for being Hindus.

It is not that the persecution was not happening before. It did, but despite its flaws, Sheikh Hasina was a bulwark against the absolute Islamist frenzy that has engulfed the country now. Her government, albeit with mistakes, held the Islamist powers at bay. That bulwark is gone, and chaos rules now.

The visuals and circumstances of the brutal lynching of Dipu Das are almost a repeat of what happened with Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Pakistan in 2021.

The lynching of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Pakistan in 2021

On December 3, 2021, in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, a mob of hundreds of locals, primarily factory workers and supporters of the hardline Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), brutally lynched Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager at Rajco Industries.

Kumara, a Sinhalese Buddhist who had lived and worked in Pakistan for over 10 years, was preparing the factory for a visitor delegation. He asked workers to remove some posters from the walls and machinery to facilitate cleaning. Some of the posters had Islamic verses written on them and quotes from TLP leaders. When workers refused, he reportedly removed the posters himself and disposed of them. This simple act of ‘cleaning’ was seen as ‘blasphemy’.

Priyantha Kumara was burned as a crowd of hundreds cheered in Sialkot, Pakistan in 2021

The mob first gathered, and chased Kumara to beat him. He fled to save his life as his pleadings to reason failed. The mob then dragged Kumara from the factory roof, where he had run to save his life, beat him severely with sticks and stones, broke all his bones, killed him, and then set his body on fire in the street. The ‘kafir’ was first beaten to death, then burned as a spectacle to entertain and satisfy the mob. Videos of the attack showed the crowd chanting slogans, the same slogans the killers of Dipu Das raised on December 18, 2025, raised by hundreds of people blinded by the same religious fury.

The scenes were eerily similar in their horrific brutality, a chilling reminder of the depravity and hatred seemingly ‘normal’ people are capable of.

The unsettling similarity between Dipu and Priyantha is not limited to just how they were lynched and by whom, the allegations against them were similar too. Flimsy accusations of ‘blasphemy’, baseless rumours of ‘insult to Islam’ and ‘Insult to the Islamic prophet’.

Reports from Bangladesh say Dipu didn’t even commit any ‘insult’. He had apparently tried to argue that all religions are equal and all Gods are the same. December 18 was the ‘World Arabic Language Day’, and Dipu reportedly made some trivial remarks. Some coworkers took that as ‘offensive’, and that one spark, one accusation of ‘Insult to Islam’ was enough to gather a mob that wanted to spill his blood.

Incidents of violent mob lynching over flimsy accusations of blasphemy are nothing new in Pakistan. In the lawless Islamist hellhole, even a false rumour to settle personal grudges is enough to send a man to jail for ‘blasphemy’. The country punishes blasphemy by death, and rumours and verbal allegations are often enough for courts. The Islamist mob, however, is not satisfied with the prolonged process of what passes as law in those lands; they want the Kaafir killed then and there, in a violent manner where the mob cheers and enjoys the killing.

Bangladesh has come a full circle

Bangladesh sacrificed lakhs of lives and went through a lot of pain to free itself from the grip of Pakistan. Freedom fighters laid down their lives, a bloody war was fought, and an entire generation risked everything they had to gain that freedom and make the nation a democratic, secular country. However, demography writes a nation’s destiny, more than laws, constitution and governments.

Bangladesh has come a full circle, it has lost whatever it had gained. The economy is in shambles. The geography was never in their favour anyway, and the political powers that could have kept the religious fanatics at bay are gone. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is gone, his house, which stood as a symbol of the bloody struggle for freedom, is gutted. His daughter has been exiled.

Stripped of the hard-fought progress, the semblance of modernity and democratic governance, and the minority populations pushed to the brink of extinction, what is left now in Bangladesh is just chaos, anarchy and a lawless bloodlust of fanaticism that won’t stop till it engulfs the whole country.

Between 2025 and 1971, 54 years have passed. Bangladesh has become the very oppressor it fought to free itself from. Demography has changed its destiny and turned the country into Pakistan.