Saturday, January 24, 2026
HomeNews ReportsTemple locked, threats by TMC goons, permission denied because most students are Muslims: Read...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Temple locked, threats by TMC goons, permission denied because most students are Muslims: Read about 4 cases where Saraswati Puja celebrations were disrupted in West Bengal

OpIndia had reported in January 2025 how Mohammad Shabbir Ali, the then General Secretary of the West Bengal State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, threatened students with rape and murder if they dared to perform Saraswati Puja.

OpIndia Staff
Temple locked, threats by TMC goons, permission denied because most students are Muslims: Read about 4 cases where Saraswati Puja celebrations were disrupted in West Bengal
Saraswati Puja pandals disrupted in West Bengal

The annual Hindu festival of Saraswati Puja has been disrupted at multiple locations in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC-ruled state of West Bengal.

On Friday (23rd January), infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party led to the disruption of Saraswati Puja in Kamarhati city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to a report by DD News Bangla, the Belghadia Sarbajanin Sr Sri Durga Chowk Society Mandir has been locked up by one faction of the TMC.

As a result, local Hindu women are unable to worship Goddess Saraswati. The TMC councillor has not been able to provide a resolution so far.

The local police have refused to intervene and remove the lock unless the warring TMC factions find a common ground.

“We want this temple to be a common place for worship. There will be only one lock, with 2 keys. One key will be in their possession while the other one will be with us,” a woman narrated.

Another woman stated, “This is not the property of an individual. It belongs to everyone.”

TMC leader threatens students against organising Saraswati Puja at the alma mater of Mamata Banerjee

A female student studying at the government-sponsored Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College in South Kolkata has informed that a TMC leader has threatened them against organising Saraswati Puja.

As per the victim, the TMC leader was identified as Daud Alam Molla. The student narrated in a viral video, “Daud Alam Molla is standing outside. He has threatened me that he will f*** my LLM.”

Coincidentally, Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College is the alma mater of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

OpIndia had reported in January 2025 how Mohammad Shabbir Ali, the then General Secretary of the West Bengal State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, threatened students with rape and murder if they dared to perform Saraswati Puja.

Infighting between TMC factions stops Saraswati Puja celebrations

On Friday (23rd January), the Saraswati Puja Mandap at Dinhata College in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal was abandoned after infighiting broke out between two factions of the ruling TMC party.

According to a report by ABP Ananda, the police were later called in to maintain law and order. On learning about the matter, the in-charge of Dinhata police station and SDPO reached the college campus.

Hindu devotees, who went to attend the Puja festivities, were forced to flee for their safety and security. Visuals captured from the site showcase how the college campus was turned into a battlefield by the ruling TMC goons.

Hindu students are not allowed to perform Saraswati Puja inside school premises because more than 50% students are Muslims

In another incident from Barasat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Hindu students were denied permission to organise Saraswati Puja within the school premises.

As per reports, the permission was denied because the school had more than 50% Muslim population. In a video that has surfaced on social media, police officials were seen stopping students from worshipping the deity.

Later, Hindu students were forced to organise the Puja outside the premises of the school and on the footpath.

A man named Pradip Chatterjee was heard saying, “They said that Puja cannot be conducted here since Hindus are a minority in this school…There is no difference in the plight of Hindus residing in West Bengal and Bangladesh.”

He added that the police showed the door to Goddess Saraswati, forcing students to offer floral tributes to the Hindu deity on the side of the road.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly condemned this incident. In a tweet, he asked, “Has West Bengal now turned into Bangladesh?”

“This incident teaches us one thing – How will Hindus be treated if they become a minority?” he added.

The above-mentioned 4 incidents are the ones that have been reported in the local Bangla media. As is often the case in West Bengal, stories about Hindu rights are often ignored by mainstream media houses. It will not be surprising if the cases of disruption of Saraswati Puja run into dozens.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP’s historic leap under CM Yogi: Read how targeted welfare schemes lifted 60 million citizens out of poverty as the state celebrates Uttar Pradesh...

रामांशी -
According to NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a historic decline in poverty, with the rate dropping from 37.68% in 2016 to record lows by 2025. Key drivers include the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, interest-free startup loans, and extensive social welfare, marking the state's emergence as a national leader in poverty reduction.
News Reports

Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Gujarat to host India’s first private satellite plant in Sanand, Azista Space launches Electro-Optical Payload Factory

પ્રાર્થના અમીન -
The name of this project is Electro-Optical Payload Factory, also known as the 'Palmnaro' plant in the company's internal context.

Ujjain: Muslim mob targets Hindu houses in Tarana after Friday namaz, several vehicles damaged, curfew imposed in area

UP Police attach assets worth ₹28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the main accused in the codeine cough syrup smuggling case

Washington Post publishes leaked audio clip showing US diplomats wanting to be friends with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Read how US is warming up to perpetrators...

Vasant Panchami is not the beginning of Vasant Ritu: Read how most wishes and posts on Saraswati Puja have this common misconception

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mirzapur gym conversion racket: Police arrest constable Irshad Khan and his accomplice Farid Ahmed after an encounter, 7 arrested so far for blackmailing Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

UP’s historic leap under CM Yogi: Read how targeted welfare schemes lifted 60 million citizens out of poverty as the state celebrates Uttar Pradesh...

रामांशी -

Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Gujarat to host India’s first private satellite plant in Sanand, Azista Space launches Electro-Optical Payload Factory

પ્રાર્થના અમીન -

Ujjain: Muslim mob targets Hindu houses in Tarana after Friday namaz, several vehicles damaged, curfew imposed in area

Shraddha Pandey -

UP Police attach assets worth ₹28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the main accused in the codeine cough syrup smuggling case

Shraddha Pandey -

Washington Post publishes leaked audio clip showing US diplomats wanting to be friends with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Read how US is warming up to perpetrators...

Dibakar Dutta -

Vasant Panchami is not the beginning of Vasant Ritu: Read how most wishes and posts on Saraswati Puja have this common misconception

Shraddha Pandey -

EGI, Press Club outrage after police summon ‘journalists’ who spread propaganda against terror financing linked to mosques and madrasas? Here’s what we know so...

Amit Kelkar -

Pak-linked LeT recruitment and radicalisation case in West Bengal: NIA special court in Kolkata sentences Syed M Idris to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment; read...

Anurag -

Landmark step towards Viksit Bharat: Modi govt approves ₹5,000 crore equity infusion into SIDBI to enhance MSME credit, create job opportunities for youth

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com