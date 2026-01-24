The annual Hindu festival of Saraswati Puja has been disrupted at multiple locations in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC-ruled state of West Bengal.

On Friday (23rd January), infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party led to the disruption of Saraswati Puja in Kamarhati city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to a report by DD News Bangla, the Belghadia Sarbajanin Sr Sri Durga Chowk Society Mandir has been locked up by one faction of the TMC.

As a result, local Hindu women are unable to worship Goddess Saraswati. The TMC councillor has not been able to provide a resolution so far.

The local police have refused to intervene and remove the lock unless the warring TMC factions find a common ground.

“We want this temple to be a common place for worship. There will be only one lock, with 2 keys. One key will be in their possession while the other one will be with us,” a woman narrated.

Another woman stated, “This is not the property of an individual. It belongs to everyone.”

TMC leader threatens students against organising Saraswati Puja at the alma mater of Mamata Banerjee

A female student studying at the government-sponsored Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College in South Kolkata has informed that a TMC leader has threatened them against organising Saraswati Puja.

As per the victim, the TMC leader was identified as Daud Alam Molla. The student narrated in a viral video, “Daud Alam Molla is standing outside. He has threatened me that he will f*** my LLM.”

Coincidentally, Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College is the alma mater of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leader Daud Alam Molla threatened students of Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law college from performing Saraswati Puja. Else he will ensure their LLM is jeopardised.

Last year Trinamool leader Sabbir Ali threatened on similar lines and he has been duly rewarded by his Party. He… pic.twitter.com/zRotdmNCAI — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) January 23, 2026

OpIndia had reported in January 2025 how Mohammad Shabbir Ali, the then General Secretary of the West Bengal State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, threatened students with rape and murder if they dared to perform Saraswati Puja.

Infighting between TMC factions stops Saraswati Puja celebrations

On Friday (23rd January), the Saraswati Puja Mandap at Dinhata College in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal was abandoned after infighiting broke out between two factions of the ruling TMC party.

According to a report by ABP Ananda, the police were later called in to maintain law and order. On learning about the matter, the in-charge of Dinhata police station and SDPO reached the college campus.

Hindu devotees, who went to attend the Puja festivities, were forced to flee for their safety and security. Visuals captured from the site showcase how the college campus was turned into a battlefield by the ruling TMC goons.

Hindu students are not allowed to perform Saraswati Puja inside school premises because more than 50% students are Muslims

In another incident from Barasat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Hindu students were denied permission to organise Saraswati Puja within the school premises.

As per reports, the permission was denied because the school had more than 50% Muslim population. In a video that has surfaced on social media, police officials were seen stopping students from worshipping the deity.

Later, Hindu students were forced to organise the Puja outside the premises of the school and on the footpath.

A man named Pradip Chatterjee was heard saying, “They said that Puja cannot be conducted here since Hindus are a minority in this school…There is no difference in the plight of Hindus residing in West Bengal and Bangladesh.”

He added that the police showed the door to Goddess Saraswati, forcing students to offer floral tributes to the Hindu deity on the side of the road.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly condemned this incident. In a tweet, he asked, “Has West Bengal now turned into Bangladesh?”

“This incident teaches us one thing – How will Hindus be treated if they become a minority?” he added.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গ এখন কি বাংলাদেশে পরিণত হয়ে গেছে? প্রশ্ন টা উঠেই যায় যখন স্কুলের বাচ্চা বাচ্চা ছাত্রছাত্রীরা সরস্বতী পুজো করতে চাইলে স্কুল কর্তৃপক্ষ আর মমতা পুলিশের যৌথ উদ্যোগে সেই পুজো বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হয়। কারণ দেখানো হয় স্কুলে হিন্দু বাচ্চারা সংখ্যালঘু, ৫০% শতাংশের উপর মুসলিম… pic.twitter.com/Sm5QBscydu — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 23, 2026

The above-mentioned 4 incidents are the ones that have been reported in the local Bangla media. As is often the case in West Bengal, stories about Hindu rights are often ignored by mainstream media houses. It will not be surprising if the cases of disruption of Saraswati Puja run into dozens.