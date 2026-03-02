Leftist-secular group stages demonstration in Ahmedabad on Gujarat riots anniversary: When will they start talking about the 59 Hindus who died in Godhra?

Even as it has been established that Muslim mobs set two coaches of the Sabarmati Express on fire in a premeditated plot to burn 59 Hindu karsevaks alive on 27th February 2002, even after 24 years of the horrific crime, some people continue to peddle conspiracy theories about it. Some time back, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shankarsinh Vaghela, whose political relevance has faded, gave a similar statement. The pro-Muslim conspiracy theorists who claim that hundreds of Muslims were massacred in the riots that broke out across Gujarat after the Godhra train burning and that all this happened under Modi’s rule, do not say what happened in Godhra before these riots (in which both Hindus and Muslims died) took place? (In which only Hindus were killed, as part of a premeditated conspiracy.)

For many years, there have been clever attempts to erase the anti-Hindu Godhra incident and shift focus only on the riots and to blame the Hindus of Gujarat and the then Modi government for it. In this, the so-called secularists from Gujarat and outside Gujarat, along with some of their NGOs and organisations, have played a major role.

One group is the ‘Movement for Secular Democracy’. The ‘Secular Democracy Movement’ activists gather in Ahmedabad every year on 28th February and wave banners of ‘Justice’, ‘Peace’, ‘Ekhlas’ and ‘Communal Unity’. They keep talking about establishing ‘communal unity’ in Gujarat and maintaining ‘communal harmony’. They take pictures and go home. This year too, a group of these people gathered on 28th February.

Here, the date is important. February 28th is the day when the riots in Gujarat started. But what happened the day before is not discussed. The day before, on the 27th, two train coaches were set on fire at the Godhra railway station, and 59 Hindus, including 27 women and 10 children, were burnt alive. This was an ‘unprovoked attack’. What happened next was a reaction to this heinous incident.

These pretentious secular democrats mention the ‘Godhra massacre’ in their social media posts, but they hold these demonstrations on the 28th. Even on that day, they don’t bother to remember those 59 innocent karsevaks, to light a candle for them. Because if they do that, they will have to discuss the Godhra incident as well.

If we really want ‘justice’ here, we should ask for it for the 59 Hindus, whose only crime was that they went to the temple of their God for Karseva. Who were burned alive by Islamists dur to their hatred for Hindus. Those 59 innocent people were killed for being Hindus and devotees of Lord Ram. They were punished for their devotion to Ram. Let alone asking for justice for them, either their names and plight is suppressed, or somehow those Hindus are villainised by the secular-liberal coterie. Is this ‘secularism’?

If lectures on ‘community unity’ are to be given here, they should be given to the radical Muslims of Godhra and others like them, who could not tolerate the existence of Hindu Karsevaks. The ‘bhaichara’ sermons should be given to those who still have this mentality like the Muslims of Godhra, and even today they go to a Hindu tailor’s shop and cut his ‘head and body’ just because he supported a woman’s freedom of expression.

If these mobs, thirsty for the blood of Hindus, learn all this, then ‘peace’ will come automatically. The secular mentality of always portraying Muslim perpetrators as victims by putting the responsibility of maintaining ‘peace’, ‘fraternity’ and ‘communal harmony’ on the shoulders of Hindus is very old, and that is why this secular-liberal group in Gujarat and outside, whenever they talk about ‘Gujarat Riots’, they start the discussion from the 28th. The horror of 27th February was not mentioned, where the roots of the incident that happened later in reaction were. A gang is sitting ready to formulate some conspiracy theories from above, so that the discussion can be diverted elsewhere, and the blame is not placed on Muslims.

In fact, the ecosystem has this habit that they never talk about the action, hold back the reaction and portray the Hindu community as guilty. Those who created a stir over Nupur Sharma’s comments, those who raised slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ in many cities of the country, and those who killed Nupur’s supporters never mention what was said about Lord Shiva in the same debate, before the same comments. Whatever the incident, they always find some Hindu to blame and some Muslim to portray the victim.

Such demonstrations and demonstrations may seem small and worthless, but in the long run, their results may be opposite. Therefore, it is necessary to discuss it. It is also necessary to remind them of the incident of February 27th, 2002, frequently. Some dates in history should not be forgotten; this is one such date.