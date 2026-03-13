Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had a meeting with Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, which lasted approximately one hour, in Lucknow on 12th March (Thursday). Afterwards, Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media and expressed that it was an honour for him to receive the blessings of the religious figure.

He declared that the period of fraudulent saints in the nation is nearing its end, and true saints lead society towards the correct path. Nevertheless, this event has also acted as a reminder of previous decisions and statements made by his organisation and family. Notably, the Samajwadi Party has historically been accused of disrespecting Hindu beliefs, temples and saints.

The decision to fire upon Karsevaks in Ayodhya under late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government, alongside provocative comments of Akhilesh Yadav about temples, monks and Hindu traditions, continues to be a part of political dialogue to this day.

Controversial remarks on Deepotsav, temples and Hindu customs

Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversies due to his statements on various occasions in the past. He has raised inquiries about the spending on lighting lamps and candles during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. He alleged that cities worldwide are adorned with lights for months during the Christmas season, indicating that the government should take inspiration from them regarding the considerable funds allocated for diyas (earthen lamps) and candles.

He claimed that merely placing a stone and hoisting a red flag anywhere is sufficient to constitute a temple while discussing Hinduism at the same time. This remark drew severe backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many Hindu groups, who condemned it as an affront to religious sentiments. Additionally, he also insisted that, at one time, idols had been covertly placed there under the cover of darkness while reacting to the dispute surrounding Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya.

Consistently question saints and saffron robes

Akhilesh Yadav, targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, once commented that simply donning saffron robes does not make one a “Baba” (ascetic). He cited an example from the Ramayana, where even Ravana approached Goddess Sita while pretending to be a “Sadhu” (holy man). Afterwards, several outfits charged that such a comparison was an insult to the legacy of saints and sages.

When blood flew from Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s head

A protest by saints in Varanasi concerning the immersion of Ganesh idols led to the police, under Akhilesh Yadav’s rule, to execute a lathi-charge (baton charge), resulting in injuries to numerous demonstrators, including Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Afterwards, Akhilesh Yadav apologised, accepting that it was a mistake made by his government, during a meeting with saints in Haridwar.

Throughout the period of his party’s governance, instances of conflict involving Hindu religious leaders and saints surfaced regularly. Moreover, concerns were repeatedly raised about the administration’s conduct, with allegations indicating that efforts were made to stifle them rather than treat them with respect.

Mulayam Singh’s background of shedding the blood of karsevaks

The most significant controversy in the history of the Samajwadi Party is widely regarded as being associated with the deadly occurrences of 1990, when directives were given to open fire on Karsevaks during the Ram Mandir movement. Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time.

On 30th October and 2nd November 1990, a substantial number of Karsevaks assembled in Ayodhya to advocate for the temple when confrontations transpired between them and the authorities, resulting in police gunfire. Official reports mentioned 17 fatalities, although groups linked to the movement asserted that the true number was considerably higher.

Opponents complained that Mulayam Singh Yadav acted against the devotees of Lord Ram in the wake of the incident. This led to him being commonly known as “Mullah Mulayam” for a significant duration. He likewise encountered criticism due to his contentious remarks. He stated that “boys make mistakes” and argued against the imposition of the death penalty in cases of rape during a rally. He even announced that the notion of four men sexually violating a woman did not appear to be “practical” in a separate statement.