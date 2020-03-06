Friday, March 6, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Video emerges where Islamist mob is seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Video emerges where Islamist mob is seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police

In the video, the rioters are seen breaking all the CCTV cameras in the area because they obviously wanted to conceal their identity.

OpIndia Staff
Rioters break CCTV cameras minutes before attacking Delhi Police, (courtesy: Twitter)
Engagements551

Chand Bagh and Jafrabad areas in North-east Delhi have emerged as the worst riot-hit areas in the recent Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Several videos from these areas have been surfacing which accounts for the atrocities unleashed by the Islamist mobs on Delhi police and innocent civilians. Another such video from the Delhi riots has now emerged. This video is reported to be of the February 24 riots unleashed by Islamists in Jaffrabad area in North-east Delhi.

In the video, the rioters are seen breaking all the CCTV cameras in the area because they obviously wanted to conceal their identity. The rioters broke the camera reportedly minutes before they attacked the Delhi police.

However, before the rioters broke the cameras, few faces were captured in the camera. Now the Delhi police are using these visuals to identify the perpetrators.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prior to this, videos had emerged which showed hundreds of rioters surrounding a group of cops and attacking them in the Chand Bagh area of North East Delhi. The video shows a violent mob attacking cops and beating them with sticks. They can also be seen throwing stones at them. It seems that the police found themselves outnumbered by the violent rioters. The mob had individuals wearing black burqas who could be seen pelting stones at the police. One could safely presume the women were also attacking the Delhi Police with stones.

Read: Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

Another video surfaced on the same day in which violent rioters at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi are seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma. This is the same attack which reportedly claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

At the beginning of the video, one can see the police personnel breaking through the barricades and carrying the injured DCP to the other side of the street, away from the group of frenzied rioters. The rioters continue to pelt stones at police personnel from one side of the street to the other side as the later tries to rescue the injured cop. Towards the end of the video, police personnel can be seen dragging the unconscious DCP away, shielding him from the raining stones and bricks.

If one hears carefully, towards the middle of the video, gunshots can be heard in the background. As the police fire gunshots in the air, the mob of rioters are seen quickly dispersing by running in the opposite direction.

Read: Islamic Preacher refers to Delhi Police personnel as ‘atankwadi’ in viral video where Muslim mob is attacking them during anti-Hindu riots

As per reports, DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured by the rioters and constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma. Although initial reports had said that Ratan Lal died due to injuries from stone-pelting, the autopsy report had confirmed that he had died of a bullet injury. On the same day, one Mohammad Shahrukh was found wielding a gun and shooting at Delhi Police personnel. He was later arrested after being on the run for almost a week. One IB official Ankit Sharma was also brutally murdered by the rioting mob. As per reports, he was stabbed as many as 400 times before his body was thrown in a drain.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said that 531 cases have been registered of which 47 cases are under the Arms Act in connection with the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

He had gone to talk to an all-women group, they took his helmet off and attacked him: Wife of DCP injured during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Pooja Sharma, the wife of injured Delhi cop DCP Amit Sharma said that she was pained to see visuals of women attacking her husband during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -

Video surfaces where rioters, including women, pelt stones, attack Delhi Police, killing constable Ratan Lal as he tried to save DCP Amit Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -
Harish Salve writes on CAA, slams arguments that say it is discriminatory or 'unconstitutional'

Do we really need proof that non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are persecuted? Harish Salve slams detractors of CAA

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,543FansLike
247,159FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com