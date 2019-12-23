Monday, December 23, 2019
News Reports

The halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. In case, the Congress-JMM alliance fails to secure a majority on its own in the Assembly, the government may invite BJP to form the government as it's the single largest party.

OpIndia Staff
The counting of votes in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections has begun. And as per early trends, the BJP appears to be performing better than what the exit polls suggested the Jharkhand results to be.

India Today-Axis exit poll had predicted a victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. ABP News-C Voter has suggested that in case of a hung assembly, the opposition alliance may have slightly favourable circumstances to form the government.

As expected, the early trends were fluctuating. As per Republic TV, the BJP was leading in 36 seats while the JMM+ alliance was leading from the same number of seats. JVM had leads in 3 seats and AJSU has 5. Before long, the JMM+ was leading in 40 seats while the BJP had leads in 31.

Read: History of Jharkhand: BJP’s Raghubar Das becomes first CM to complete a 5 year term after 14 years of instability

According to the Election Commission, as per the latest trends, the BJP is currently leading on 24 seats, JMM on 29, Congress on 14, RJD on 3, JVM (P) on 3, AJSU on 4 & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

The halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The JMM+ alliance is comfortably over the mark as of now. Unless there’s drama at the last moment like in Maharashtra, Hemant Soren looks set to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
Jharkhand Results: Congress, JMM alliance trailing in 4 seats out of 6 where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Guha calls for dumping of dynasty from the Congress party
Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies in Jharkhand as part of the Congress' campaign. Priyanka Gandhi addressed just one rally at Pakur constituency.
