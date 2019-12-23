The counting of votes in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections has begun. And as per early trends, the BJP appears to be performing better than what the exit polls suggested the Jharkhand results to be.

India Today-Axis exit poll had predicted a victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. ABP News-C Voter has suggested that in case of a hung assembly, the opposition alliance may have slightly favourable circumstances to form the government.

As expected, the early trends were fluctuating. As per Republic TV, the BJP was leading in 36 seats while the JMM+ alliance was leading from the same number of seats. JVM had leads in 3 seats and AJSU has 5. Before long, the JMM+ was leading in 40 seats while the BJP had leads in 31.

According to the Election Commission, as per the latest trends, the BJP is currently leading on 24 seats, JMM on 29, Congress on 14, RJD on 3, JVM (P) on 3, AJSU on 4 & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

The halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The JMM+ alliance is comfortably over the mark as of now. Unless there’s drama at the last moment like in Maharashtra, Hemant Soren looks set to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.