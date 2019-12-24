Uttar Pradesh Police today put abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter.

Dear @Uppolice what is this? You already follow me so why put me on your CAA WATCHLIST? Are you Yogi’s Gestapo? #CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/SaMVJVBPvN — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) December 24, 2019

As expected, she quite lost her cool and referred to UP Police as “Yogi’s Gestapo”. Gestapo was the official secret police of Nazi Germany.

Uttar Pradesh Police did clarify that they have put her on the Twitter list to quickly reach out to people like her for public discourse around important issue.

Ma’am @bainjal, we respect all opinions, including contrarian , as you can see from our timeline. Please do not read much into a housekeeping work of grouping, aimed at quickly reaching to public discourse around an important issue for responding promptly with our view. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 24, 2019

Following this, however, Uttar Pradesh Police has either deleted the list or set it up as private.