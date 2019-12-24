Tuesday, December 24, 2019
UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

Following this, however, Uttar Pradesh Police has either deleted the list or set it up as private.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh Police put Swati Chaturvedi on 'watch list'
Uttar Pradesh Police today put abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter.

As expected, she quite lost her cool and referred to UP Police as “Yogi’s Gestapo”. Gestapo was the official secret police of Nazi Germany.

Uttar Pradesh Police did clarify that they have put her on the Twitter list to quickly reach out to people like her for public discourse around important issue.

