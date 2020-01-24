A 14-year-old minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her coaching institute’s director Md Javed and two others on Wednesday in Bihar’s Siwan district.

Chainpur Bazar in the Siwan district remained tense on Thursday after angry locals protested by blocking roads, closing down shops, and disrupting traffic on Siwan-Siswan State Highway 89, as they protested police inaction in the case.

The victim, a student of class nine of a government school had gone missing from the coaching institute under Chainpur police outpost at 2 pm on Wednesday and was later found in an unconscious state in the institute’s toilet, five hours after her relatives lodged a missing complaint in Siwan Police station.

When news of the incident spread, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar, DSP Jitendra Pandey, Andar Division Randhir Kumar, Aashav police station Khurshid Alam reached the and inquired about the matter.

Police later conducted raids and detained Brilliant coaching centre’s director Md Javed, one teacher Miraj and another student named Md Arif for questioning after the minor girl’s relatives alleged that she was raped by the three of them.

“She was rushed to a local hospital, from where the doctor referred her to Siwan Sadar Hospital”, said Siwan SP Abhinav Kumar, furthering that a medical board was set up by the civil surgeon of the district to conduct her medical examination. Earlier, the victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial officer under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

SP Abhinav Kumar added: “The report of the medical examination is awaited and police do not have the girl’s statement that was recorded before a judicial officer. Under such circumstances how can action be initiated against the accused.”

While the police await her medical examination reports, the relatives of the girl have alleged that she was raped. They also accused the police of inaction. “The accused are being shielded by police for political reasons”, alleged the victim’s uncle. The girl is reportedly being treated in the ICU.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Karanjeet Singh alias Vyas Ji who visited the victim said that the issue is likely to snowball into a major political controversy as the girl and the accused belong to two different communities.

Siwan SDPO Jitendra Pandey said: “We have taken all precautionary measures to ward off any untoward incident”.

Siwan district in Bihar had witnessed a similar incident in 2018, in which a 4-year-old was brutally raped and strangulated on August 28, by one Mohammad Ziauddin, who had then confessed to the crime. A partly buried body of the girl with undergarments stuffed in her mouth was then recovered in the maize field.

Reportedly, the accused had lured her to the field where he stuffed her mouth so that her cries could not be heard.