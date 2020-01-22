Wednesday, January 22, 2020
CrimeNews Reports

Mangaluru Airport bomb case: Suspect Aditya Rao confesses planting bomb after he was denied security guard job at airport

The accused Aditya Rao has been earlier arrested for making hoax calls to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and the Krantivira Sangilli Rayanna (KSR) city railway station after he had failed to secure a job of security personnel at the airport at least three times.

OpIndia Staff
Suspect Aditya Rao/ Image Source: ANI
A suspect who is accused of planting a bomb in Mangaluru International Airport on Monday surrendered before Bengaluru police in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the reports, the suspect identified as 36-year-old Aditya Rao is said to be a resident of Udupi and landed in the DG and IGP office around 8 am and surrendered before police and confessed to them that he placed the bomb.

On Monday, a live bomb was found placed in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport, creating a huge panic at the airport. According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag. The CCTV footage showed a middle-aged man, dressed in formal attire and wearing a cap, placing the bag at the airport.

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao has refused to come to terms with his fate and continued to seek revenge. However, this time he has actually placed a live bomb at the airport premises.

A senior police officer said that the accused is a habitual offender who made calls as an act of revenge and the face of the accused who allegedly placed the bag at the Mangaluru airport matches his description.

According to a senior police officer, Aditya who has reportedly completed BE Mechanical and MBA course from the University of Mysore was a native of Manipal and was not seen in his hometown for some time now.

Police claim that Aditya’s mother has passed away and his father Krishna Murthy lives in Mangaluru.

