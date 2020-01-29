A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Shaheen Bagh mastermind and JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 5 days of police custody. After evading 4 four days of arrest, Imam was arrested on Tuesday from Bihar’s Jehanabad in connection with making inflammatory and seditious speeches at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi and in Aligarh. Earlier today, he was brought to Delhi from Patna on transit remand after he spent Tuesday night in jail there.

Amidst heavy security, Imam was presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening who passed the order granting 5 days of custody to the Delhi police.

When it was known that Iman will be brought to the Patiala House Court to produce him before the magistrate, some lawyers in the court chanted slogans against him, and demanded that he should be hanged, calling him a traitor.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Many cases of sedition were registered against Sharjeel Imam following his secessionist speech urging Muslims to cut off North-east from the rest of the country during one of his speeches at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA ‘protests’. Perhaps due to this reason, Sharjeel Imam was produced at the resident of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in the evening.

At first, the Assam Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sharjeel Imam, said to be one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship amendment act protests at Shaheen Bagh.

Later, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Imam under IPC section 153 for giving provocative statements with intent to cause riots. Another sedition case was also registered against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam by Itanagar Crime Branch. A case under section 124(A), 153 (A) and 153 (B) of the IPC were registered against him for provocation inciting secession of Assam and other Northeastern states from rest of India.

Inciting Muslims to take up arms against the Union of India, Sharjeel had said, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India.”