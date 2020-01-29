Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam brought to Delhi, to be investigated by Anti-terror unit

The Shaheen Bagh mastermind and the Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam who was arrested by the Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad has been brought to Delhi on Wednesday.

As reported by by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam will be likely to be taken to the office of the interstate cell in Chanakyapuri where he will be questioned at length about his speeches and associates.

Big! Delhi’s Anti terror unit to investigate arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s nexus. Special cell cops reach inter state cell office to question Imam. https://t.co/QI44dgY94p — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) January 29, 2020

Reportedly, Delhi’s Anti-terror unit will investigate the nexus between arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam and anti-India elements. A team of special cell police will also be present at the interstate cell office to question sedition accused Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday from Bihar after he evaded arrest for four days. Many cases of sedition were registered against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam following his secessionist speech urging Muslims to cut off North-east from the rest of the country during one of his speeches at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA ‘protests’.

At first, the Assam Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sharjeel Imam, said to be one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Later, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Imam under IPC section 153 for giving provocative statements with intent to cause riots. Another sedition case was also registered against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam by Itanagar Crime Branch. A case under section 124(A), 153 (A) and 153 (B) of the IPC was registered against him for provocation inciting secession of Assam and other Northeastern states from rest of India.

The arrest of the Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam – the mastermind behind anti-India CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh comes after his video went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Sharjeel Imam is the mastermind and the main coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.