While Delhi continues to burn with Islamists wreaking havoc, targetting the Hindus in the national capital, the left brigade had joined hands at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao’ Maha Rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

This anti-CAA-NRC-NPR rally was convened by former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. It was joined by the usual coterie of self-proclaimed ‘liberals’, namely JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, Rohit Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula, actress and ‘activist’ Swara Bhaskar, actor Sushant Singh and film director Anurag Kashyap amongst others.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed, Chandrashekhar Azad, Yogendra Yadav, Jignesh Mewani, Arudhanti Rai, Hyderabad University Students Union President Abhishek Kumar, besides Tushar Gandhi of all left parties were also present to address the rally.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Incidentally, all these self-proclaimed ‘activists’ who were present at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday have recently played a vital role in spreading rumours and fanning violence over the new Citizenship Amendment law. From the JNU violence to the Jamia protests to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests, these perennial members of the ‘left-wing coterie’ have not left a single opportunity to fear monger and spread false propaganda against the central government and its newly implemented Citizenship law.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh:

The JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, against whom two FIRs have been lodged for her alleged involvement in the vandalism of server rooms in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 4, 2020, has been an important part of the anti-CAA and anti-Modi propaganda in the recent times. She was seen actively participating in the anti-CAA Jamia protest and inciting students against the Citizenship law.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Ghosh had added a new dimension to the protest against the CAA by dredging up the Kashmir issue and linking it with the demonstrations against the citizenship act.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh’s mentioning Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests had unmasked the real intentions behind the demonstrations. It vindicated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand who had earlier claimed that the anti-CAA protests are politically motivated and orchestrated by those having ulterior motives.

It is noteworthy to mention that Aishe Ghosh belongs to the hotbed of seditious elements, Jawaharlal Nehru University, where anti-India slogans of “Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah” and others were raised in 2016. Besides, JNU students also routinely indulge in chanting “Azaadi” slogans.

Actress and ‘activist’ Swara Bhaskar:

In December 2019, to express solidarity, the protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh were visited by Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar where she spoke against CAA-NRC-NPR and also instigated the crowd against the government. The actor was also joined by Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protest, in her endeavour.

In a video uploaded on Youtube on January 1, Swara Bhaskar could be heard provoking the crowd by saying that they have shown others the true path and people should be drawing inspiration from them. While she instigates the gathering she is also seen giving false and malicious statements against the government and it’s newly implemented Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

Moreover, Swara Bhaskar on several occasions has been caught spreading lies about the implementation of CAA and NRC, stating how those Hindus who are left behind in NRC will get ‘back door entry’ through the CAA.

In a conversation with The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Bhaskar indulged in fear-mongering and said that not only is the new law ‘unconstitutional’ but also ‘lays the foundation of Hindu Rashtra’.

Actor Sushant Singh:

Claiming that he was kicked out of his job for speaking against CAA, the ex-host of the crime based show Savdhaan India, Sushant Singh has been time and again seen mindlessly ranting against the CAA and NRC. From claiming that CAA will be withdrawn even after refugees have already been granted Indian citizenship under the amended Act in his anti-CAA speech at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on February 16, to his mindlessly ranting that the CAA, NPR and NRC will deprive the Muslims held in detention centres of their right to have sex and procreation, Sushant Singh has consistently been displaying ignorance and spreading falsehood against the new Citizenship law.

Film director Anurag Kashyap:

The ‘anti-Modi’ hatred of the ultra-left wing intelligentsia of the country, which Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is an indispensable part of, had compelled the propagandist filmmaker to go to Jamia and Shaheen Bagh to express solidarity with the Islamist protestors present there, agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Law since over two months.

Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap had also joined the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ anti-CAA protest on February 5, which the Islamists in Mumbai have launched on the lines of Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.

Following the violence at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where rioters ran amok, vandalising public property, setting buses on fire, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to appeal for peace. However, Anurag Kashyap, being the fake new peddler that he is, chose that moment to blame the ‘BJP IT cell’ for ‘creating propaganda about students being violent’. This when there were ample video evidence to prove that the protests were far from peaceful and how buses were set ablaze systematically.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad:

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj on December 21, a day after his outfit defied a Police ban and organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to Chandrashekhar Azad’s protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. Reports say that thousands of Muslims gathered at Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, joined by Bhim Army members.

On the day of the march, Azad had given a slip to the Delhi Police after the security personnel tried to detain him. He came outside Jama Masjid early Saturday (December 21) and was detained. He was arrested later, police said. After being detained, Azad was kept at the Crime Branch office in Chanakyapuri since he said he was unwell. He was later handed over to the central district police.

Police had suspected Azad instigated the crowd which turned violent near Delhi Gate and burnt a car.

Swarajya Abhiyaan’s chief Yogendra Yadav:

In the view of violent Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (Anti-CAA) protests that have broken throughout the country where rampaging mobs have indulged in mindless violence, Section 144 had been imposed in several parts of the country to ensure that peace prevails. Swarajya Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav was detained by the police in December last year for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite Section 144 being imposed in parts of Delhi.

Only recently, OpIndia had exposed how NSUI (Congress’ student wing), Swarajya Abhiyaan and the Left were hands in gloves trying to foment trouble on the 19th of December by instigating and coordinating several protests across the nation.

It’s not surprising that all these ultra-left wings who share a common yearning to break India got together in Patna to address the CPI’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao’ maha rally to once again spread rumours against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and even Christians from neighbouring Islamic nations.