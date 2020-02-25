Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Defence deals, MoUs and cooperation: PM Modi says India-US ready for a 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership'

Defence deals worth USD 3 Billion were announced between India and the USA, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters.

OpIndia Staff
Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modo and Donald Trump say they are ready to take US-India partnership to the next level
PM Modi and US President Trump at Delhi, image via Financial Express
Engagements48

After a meeting at the Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump issued joint statements resolving to deepen the partnership between the two largest democracies of the world. In a very progressive partnership deal between the countries, key agreements for defence purchase and MoUs were signed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a warm welcome greeted President Donald Trump, expressed happiness that he brought his family. He said, “The President and his delegation are once again welcomed in India. I’m particularly happy that he has come with his family on this journey. This is the fifth meeting with President Trump in the last eight months.”

PM Modi added that he and US President Trump want the India-US partnership to be a comprehensive global strategic partnership.

He further added, “Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and the US is an important aspect of our partnership. The ties between India and US is not between two countries but two peoples.”

US President Donald Trump expressing gratitude and thanking Indians said, “I and Melania are awed by the Majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state.”

Trump asserted that the defence cooperation of India and US is expanded to purchase of US $3 Billion worth advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. That will enhance India-US joint defence capabilities.

The United States and India signed three MoUs, first on Mental Health, secondly on the safety of medical products and a letter of cooperation between Indian Oil Cooperation and Exxon to help deliver natural gas in containers in Indian cities that are outside the network of pipeline, increasing the use of clean energy in the country.

Trump said, “During our visit, we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress and prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship.”

“Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters, finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities”, the US President added.

In an address to India Inc in US Embassy today, Trump said that he feels that he will win the upcoming elections and when he wins, the market will be going up.

Completing his speech with an appreciation for Prime Minister and India-US ties, President Donald Trump concluded “Its been an honour to be here. You’re very special Prime Minister, he really knows what he’s doing. He is a tough man. He has done a fantastic job. We work very closely together.”

