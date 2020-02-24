Monday, February 24, 2020
Yogi Adityanath welcomes US President Donald Trump to the ‘land of Lord Ram’ and Lord Krishna: Here is how

Following the conclusion of the Namaste Trump event held at the newly constructed stadium of Motera in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are en route Uttar Pradesh, where they will pay a visit to stunning Taj Mahal.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes US President Donald Trump to the pious land of Lord Ram
Yogi Adityanath and Donald Trump
Hours after US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner landed at Ahmebada to attend the “Namaste Trump” event at the newly constructed Motera stadium, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath posted a tweet welcoming Trump to the pious land of Lord Ram. Trump will pay a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, in the Agra town.

“Welcome to the pious land of Prabhu Shri Ram Hon. President Mr @realDonaldTrump & Mrs @MelaniaTrump,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted while assuring that the historical visit of the president of the world’s oldest democracy to the world’s largest democracy will further bolster the relations between the countries.

Read: Islamic terrorism, Defence Deal, Pakistan, China: 6 key takeaways from US President Donald Trump speech during India visit

According to the reports, Agra has been decked up with posters and billboards welcoming US President Donald Trump with the messages such as “Heartiest welcome to the Land of Lord Krishna” and “Welcome to the Holy Land of Lord Ram”.

A Poster welcoming American President Donald Trump in the holy land of Lord Krishna

 

A Poster welcoming Trump with the message “Welcome to the Holy Land of Lord Ram

Following the conclusion of the Namaste Trump event held at the newly constructed stadium of Motera in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are en route Uttar Pradesh, where they will pay a visit to stunning Taj Mahal.

