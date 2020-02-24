Hours after US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner landed at Ahmebada to attend the “Namaste Trump” event at the newly constructed Motera stadium, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath posted a tweet welcoming Trump to the pious land of Lord Ram. Trump will pay a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, in the Agra town.

Welcome to the pious land of Prabhu Shri Ram Hon. President Mr. @realDonaldTrump & Mrs. @MELANIATRUMP I am sure the historical visit of the great leader of world’s oldest democracy to the world’s largest democracy will further strengthen relations between two great nations. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2020

“Welcome to the pious land of Prabhu Shri Ram Hon. President Mr @realDonaldTrump & Mrs @MelaniaTrump,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted while assuring that the historical visit of the president of the world’s oldest democracy to the world’s largest democracy will further bolster the relations between the countries.

According to the reports, Agra has been decked up with posters and billboards welcoming US President Donald Trump with the messages such as “Heartiest welcome to the Land of Lord Krishna” and “Welcome to the Holy Land of Lord Ram”.

Following the conclusion of the Namaste Trump event held at the newly constructed stadium of Motera in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are en route Uttar Pradesh, where they will pay a visit to stunning Taj Mahal.