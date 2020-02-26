Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home News Reports NDTV journalists “badly beaten up by Hindu mob” as claimed by Nidhi post a pic, netizens wonder about lack of apparent injuries
MediaNews Reports

NDTV journalists “badly beaten up by Hindu mob” as claimed by Nidhi post a pic, netizens wonder about lack of apparent injuries

Soon after one of the journalist who had claimed he was attacked by a 'Hindu mob' posted a picture, netizens took to Twitter to question about the lack of apparent injuries on the three.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV 'journalist' who had claimed serious injuires
Engagements1582

On Tuesday, NDTV Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan claimed that two of her colleagues were attacked by a mob during the anti-CAA riots in the national capital. Nidhi Razdan had claimed that two NDTV reporters Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla were attacked by the mob during their coverage resulting in severe injuries to them. She had claimed that they were beaten after Mob and were only released after the mob realized that the ‘journalists’ were Hindus.

Nidhi Razdan’s claims

NDTV claimed that Arvind Gunasekar, who has a complicated relationship with facts, was circled by a mob that hit him on the face. A lathi was about to be brought down on his head when his colleague, Saurabh Shukla, intervened. The report further claimed that the lathi hit Saurabh instead and he was also punched on the back and the stomach and hit on his leg.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, new images posted by one of the ‘journalists’ who claimed he was punched on the back and hit on his leg, shows that neither of the reporters has any signs of injuries.

Soon, netizens took to Twitter to question about the lack of apparent injuries on the three.

In the anti-CAA riots that broke out in the national capital on 24th February, as many as 20 people have lost their lives. One 19-year-old Vivek was attacked by rioters in his own shop and a drill machine was bored into his head. On Monday, another Hindu activist named Vinod was killed by the Muslim mobs in the city during the anti-CAA riots. The body of a Hindu activist was seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri even as the violent Muslim mob passionately shouted slogans of “Nara e Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”. A bike parked nearby is also seen being torched by the anti-CAA rioters.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ndtv journalist beaten by hindu mob

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

As ‘liberals’ blame Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed ‘Kaafirs’ for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,780FansLike
238,141FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com