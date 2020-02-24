Monday, February 24, 2020
'Epstein ne khudko nahi maara': Tweet by Donald Trump ahead of his India visit prompts Americans to tweet in Hindi

Jack Posobiec, a veteran intel officer who is currently a correspondent for One America News Network, tweeted "Antifa is a terrorist organization" in Hindi.

OpIndia Staff
'Epstein ne khudko nahi maara': Tweet by Donald Trump ahead of his India visit prompts Americans to tweet in Hindi
Source: Twitter
Donald Trump, the President of the United States, ahead of his arrival in India, conveyed his sentiments about the official visit in Hindi. He had said, “We are excited to come to India. We are on our way. In a few hours, we will meet everyone.” As expected, Donald Trump’s tweet prompted numerous Americans to tweet in Hindi as well.

Consistent with Donald Trump’s reputation of being the first person ever to be memed into the White House, his supporters quickly resorted to turning Trump’s Hindi tweet into a trend.

Jack Posobiec, a veteran intel officer who is currently a correspondent for One America News Network, tweeted “Antifa is a terrorist organization” in Hindi. Antifa is a far-left domestic terror group in the USA that regularly engages in mob violence. This was in response to tweet by President Donald Trump ahead of his India visit.

Antifa has been carrying out attacks against Trump supporters and conservatives for a long time. The Antifa is not a fringe element in the Left. They are the blue-eyed boys in the liberal fraternity. While they were on a rampage against Trump supporters, the American Mainstream Media celebrated them and Democrat politicians and appointees congratulated and highly praised their actions. The FBI under the Obama administration had classified Antifa’s actions as ‘domestic terror activities’.

Then, another person joined the conversation saying “Bernie is a communist”. Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders calls himself a ‘Democratic Socialist’ but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump or Republicans from calling him a Communist.

Sanders is known to have supported numerous violent communist rebellions and travelled to Soviet Russia for his honeymoon.

The senator from Vermont is running a strong campaign in 2020 and could very well become the Democratic nominee to go against Donald Trump later this year. One thing he has in common with the US President is that he is hated in equal measure by the establishment of both parties. Democrats are hoping against hope that he doesn’t become the nominee due to his past support for Communist regimes, however, it will be extremely difficult for them to stop the far-left populist.

Another Twitter user, Ben Schoen, was quick to remind everyone that Jeffery Epstein did not kill himself. Epstein was a paedophile with deep connections within the American political establishment who was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The official story of his death says Epstein committed suicide but the popular theory is that he was ‘suicided’. This led to the meme ‘Epstein did not kill himself’.

There have been memes galore in anticipation of Donald Trump’s visit to India. He himself shared a Bahubali spoof video on social media that superimposed his face over the lead’s. Others have tweeted spoof videos of the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani that shows Trump as the Peshwa. And Trump’s tweet in Hindi served as a source of inspiration for evermore memes.

