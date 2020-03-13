Wednesday, March 4, 2020
UP government to award 13-year old girl on Women's Day for stopping child marriage of her minor cousin

Vanshika Gautam is a member of Meena March, which is a girls' activity group that aims at improving enrollment and spreading awareness on various issues as education for the girl child and women empowerment.

13-year old Vanshika Gautam, who is a class 8 student, will be felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her courageous act of stopping child marriage of her minor cousin.

Vanshika studies in class 8 of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya in Kharkhauda area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She is among the 20 girls from the state who will be felicitated by the CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on March 5, ahead of International Women’s Day.

“Nearly a year ago, I had intervened when my paternal aunt was preparing to marry my 16-year old cousin. It was only after I convinced her and my entire family that they cannot get her married before the age of 18, that they agreed to let her continue her education”, Vanshika said.

Gautam is a member of Meena March, which is a girls’ activity group that aims at improving enrollment and spreading awareness on various issues as education for the girl child and women empowerment.

Read- India Today uses the photo of a Hindu girl to highlight the high rate of child marriage among Muslims in Kerala

Officiating warden of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya, Kumari Priyankar said, “Vanshika has been called to Lucknow on March 5 along with other girls from the state where they will be felicitated for their efforts. It is a matter of pride for the school that our student is going to be honored at the state level.”

The award is felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh government to girl students who work to promote education and are involved in other awareness activities.

