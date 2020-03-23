Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Arvind Kejriwal takes a U-turn, announces to implement BJP's flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana in...
News ReportsPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal takes a U-turn, announces to implement BJP’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi from the upcoming financial year

The AAP government has been regularly criticised for not allowing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented in the national capital.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Journalists have also started joining AAP leaders in attempts to peddle fake news regarding EVMs
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Image credits: Scoopwhoop)
498

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 7 lives in India with 415 confirmed cases so far, the Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia announced in his 2020-21 budget speech on the floor of the legislative assembly on Monday that the national capital will implement Centre’s flagship scheme, ‘Ayushman Bharat’ from the upcoming financial year.

Manish Sisodia while presenting the Rs 65,000-crore budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly, announced that the Delhi Government is willing to implement the scheme through which the Modi Government aims to provide financial protection (Swasthya Suraksha) to 10.74 crores poor, deprived rural families.

This scheme becomes particularly helpful for the poor people amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the nation, as it would cater to their medical needs. The AAP government has been regularly criticised for not allowing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented in Delhi.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

During the election campaign for Delhi polls 2020, PM Narendra Modi had slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not allowing the implementation of the flagship scheme in the national capital.

Last year, the AAP government was criticised after it’s health minister had said that the Delhi government will not allow Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented. Instead, the government will give ‘free healthcare for all’. Earlier, the Delhi Government had put the scheme in jeopardy because it wanted to add the party name in the scheme.

Through Ayushman Bharat, the Modi Government aims to provide financial protection (Swasthya Suraksha) to 10.74 crores poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational categories of urban workers’ families (approx. 50 crore beneficiaries). The number of beneficiaries is almost equal to the population of Canada, Mexico and the US taken together.

The pace of implementation by the Modi Government has been particularly impressive as nearly one-fifth of beneficiary families (2.05 crore), as on March 11, 2019, had already been given e-cards under the scheme, which offers a benefit cover of Rs. 5,00,000 per family per year. It covers medical and hospitalization expenses for almost all secondary care and most of the tertiary care procedures.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme as conceptualized by the Modi Government is so overarching that it has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport. Furthermore, to ensure that nobody is left out (especially the girl child, women, children and elderly), there is no cap on family size and age in the Mission. Keeping in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India within the healthcare sector, the scheme is cashless & paperless at the 14,708 public hospitals and empanelled private hospitals. The number of hospitals is widely expected to touch over one lakh within the next few months. When fully implemented by 2022, it will become the world’s largest government-funded health protection mission.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi news, Delhi weather, Delhi coronavirus

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com