Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home Opinions Wuhan Coronavirus: If India is testing too few, why is the percentage of 'positives'...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions

Wuhan Coronavirus: If India is testing too few, why is the percentage of ‘positives’ in India so low?

While these numbers are changing rapidly in real-time, these figures are broadly correct. Till now, India has carried out a total of 25,144 tests and detected 693 cases, which comes to 2.7%.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Wuhan Coronavirus: If India is testing too few, why is the percentage of 'positives' in India so low?
469

Since the time the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic began, India has been facing a constant barrage of criticism. Why is India testing so few people? Are India’s stringent testing criteria leaving out too many affected people who are spreading the disease all around the country?

Let us hope at least some of this criticism comes from well meaning concern, although I suspect much of it does not. But without anyone on either side getting defensive about their position, they really do need to explain this.

Untitled
Tweet by Arvind Jain

While these numbers are changing rapidly in real time, these figures are broadly correct.  Till now, India has carried out a total of 25,144 tests and detected 693 cases, which comes to 2.7%.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile the United States has carried out roughly 370,000 tests and detected around 60,000 infections, which is a rate of 16-17%.

Those two are very different numbers and very far from each other.

The irony here seems to be this: the wider you cast the net, you should have a lower and lower percentage of actual affected persons.

On the other hand, India is testing people who are already showing symptoms, have travelled abroad or have come into direct contact with those having a travel history. For a fairly long time, India was applying even more stringent criteria: only those with travel history (or direct contact with such people) and who are already showing symptoms. In other words, India was testing almost exclusively people in the highest risk category of contracting the Wuhan Coronavirus. This should have pushed the percentage of detected infections higher, not lower.

Read: Did Gujarat company ‘CoSara’ become ‘the first and only’ company to get ​license to make Covid-19 testing kits? Here are the facts

South Korea has drawn praise all across the world for its efficient and widespread testing after the breakout of the Wuhan Coronavirus. So far, Korea has carried out about 350,000 tests and detected about 9000 cases of the virus, which works out to 2.5%. That is strikingly close to India’s number.

This genuinely could be good news for India, a ray of hope. It does suggest that India might actually be testing at a very appropriate rate. So far, with around 700 infections, that means the disease might not have gone out of control in India. It might really still be stuck in Stage 2 instead of the truly terrifying Stage 3 (community transmission).

There are other considerations here, of course. We know that the number of infections goes up exponentially. The testing ability also goes up with time, but perhaps not as fast. Perhaps therefore the ratio between the number of infections and the number of tests will go up as time passes?

So what if we went back a little into the past and looked at these same countries when they had done fewer tests?

By Feb 29, Korea had done 55000 tests and detected 3000 cases. This works out to 5.7%, which is more than the 2.5% in Korea today. So the ratio went down with time, not up.

The French Health Agency has some data that is particularly eye opening in this regard.

Untitled
Data from French Health Agency

Till March 15, France had carried out 36747 tests (not far from our current 25000 tests) and discovered 6153 cases. That’s a rate of 17%, a very far cry from our 2.7%. As of now, France has carried out 1 lakh tests and reported about 20,000 cases, which works out to 20%.

There is a very good chance here that India is doing something right. There is no room for complacency here, but definitely grounds for cautious optimism.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Latest News

News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan and Tableeghi Jamaat: Breeding grounds of Wuhan Coronavirus that are jeopardizing the health of entire South Asia

OpIndia Staff -
As the world struggles, one country, that has been lax and is contributing immensely to the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus is Pakistan
Read more
Editor's picks

As the world grapples with Wuhan Coronavirus, China engages in daylight robbery, theft and increased military activity: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, the China is accusing everyone who called the virus 'Wuhan Coronavirus' or 'Chinese Virus' of being racist.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com