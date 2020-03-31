Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Coronavirus: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 for 5th time

Dr RK Dhiman dismissed all social media claims of her being sick and added that Kanika Kapoor was asymptomatic and stable.

OpIndia Staff

Singer Kanika Kapoor diagnosed with Coronavirus for the 5th time
'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: The Week)
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus yet again. This was her 5th test in past 10 days. As per procedure, sample tests are carried out on COVID-19 patients every 48 hours.

Kanika Kapoor is the first person from the Bollywood fraternity to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. As per reports, she allegedly tried to hide her travel history, had defied self-isolation protocols and even evaded screening. She also stayed at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow and threw a dinner party.

Ahead of her 5th test, she had uploaded a post on Instagram thanking her followers for their concern. She had also expressed her hope of being tested negative so that she can meet her kids and family.

Kanika Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow. Director Dr RK Dhiman dismissed all social media claims of her being sick and added that Kapoor was asymptomatic and stable. The doctor had earlier lashed out at her for throwing the tantrums of a star and refusing to behave like a patient.

On 20th March, a case was registered against singer Kanika Kapoor, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for negligence (IPC Section 269), disobedience of an order issued by a public servant (IPC Section 188) and spread of the deadly Wuhan virus, COVID-19 (IPC Section 270), following a complaint filed by the Lucknow Chief Medical Officer.

Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor, an anchor working with the controversial channel NDTV, had self-quarantined after singer Kanika Kapoor, who is also the sister-in-law of the anchor, was tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor confirmed that she had been in self-isolation after she caught a cold. She also said that she was maintaining at least 15 feet distance from the family.

Earlier, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who attended Kanika Kapoor’s dinner party along with his mother Vasundhara Raje has been tested negative in the first sampling taken to test for coronavirus infection. Singh and Vasundhara Raje, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, self quarantined themselves when the news of Kanika Kapoor being isolated due to infection by the novel coronavirus came out.

