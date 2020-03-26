Pakistan spreading coronavirus deliberately to get more international aid: Activists in Pok

The Kashmiri activists in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) have alleged that Pakistan is deliberately spreading the Chinese Coronavirus to claim the international aid, as per reports.

The Kashmiri activists have slammed the terror-state of Pakistan for shifting coronavirus affected people from the eastern province of Punjab and the rest of the country to Mirpur city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to help spread the disease and to seek more aid from the international agencies.

Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of United Kashmir People’ National Party condemned Pakistan’s move to shift coronavirus patients to PoK, despite it having a lot of free areas and hospitals. Nasir said as soon as coronavirus started spreading across Pakistan, they did not take it seriously. In Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), there was only one positive case. Positive cases of coronavirus from Punjab province are being shifted to Mirpur city of PoK, he added.

“In Pakistan, there are better hospitals as compared to PoK, but they are shifting coronavirus positive cases to this region. When the locals started protesting, they were harassed,” he said.

Nasir added that 27 people were brought to Mirpur on Monday, of which 13 were coronavirus positive. The results of the rest of them are awaited. According to the locals, Pakistan is planning to shift hundreds of other patients from Pakistan to PoK.

“When Coronavirus started spreading across the world, many countries took it seriously and used their best infrastructure to fight the pandemic. For example, Italy has the best infrastructure in medicine. Similarly, Switzerland and other European countries like Germany, France, Great Britain, and Belgium, spared no attempt to fight the pandemic”.

“And despite having the best medical infrastructure, they are not able to stop the number of casualties. The virus continues to spread rapidly”, said Nasir, a political activist from the PoK, now settled in Zurich, Switzerland. Nasir added that there are no basic health facilities and they used to take their patients to other parts of Pakistan for treatment. Some patients die while transporting them to hospitals due to poor road infrastructure, added the activist.

The activist said that there is no testing facility in the PoK that could do basic blood and urine tests and noted the coronavirus test needs trained doctors and testing kits.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to more than 1,000. More than 400 COVID-19 cases were reported from Sindh alone, the worst-hit region in the country. Besides, the eastern province of Punjab recorded nearly 300 coronavirus cases. The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 78 COVID-19 cases while Balochistan reported 110 cases. The country has also reported eight deaths.