An 87-year-old woman from Jammu named Khalida Begum has donated the 5 lakh rupees she saved for Hajj pilgrimage to Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh’s wing Seva Bharti. Since the Hajj pilgrimage was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, she reportedly decided to donate her savings for humanitarian service.

It is also pertinent to mention that Khalida Begum is one of the first five women from Jammu and Kashmir who had first acquired convent education in the state. Khalida Begum is the daughter-in-law of famous Colonel Pir Muhammad Khan who also became the President of Jammu and Kashmir Jana Sangh after the death of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra. He also served the Royal army. Khalida’s father was Colonel Abdul Rahim Khan who was also a well-known figure of his time.

Though old age has restricted her activities, Khalida Begum reportedly keeps an active interest in current affairs and social causes.

Khalida’s son, retired IPS officer Farooq Khan is currently working as an advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.