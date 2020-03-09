Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP: Reports

If media reports are to be believed, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined the BJP.

BIG BREAKING – Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP…!!! He has gone too far to return to Congress. Reports my colleague @RanjanSukesh #MadhyaPradesh #scindia — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 9, 2020

Congress has gone into a huddle as senior leaders have gathered at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence.

#JustIn – Emergency meeting at Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s residence. BJP summons all MP MLAs for emergency meeting in Bhopal. @payalmehta100 and @ManojSharmaBpl share more details with @AnchorAnandN on #TheRightStand. #MLARumbleInMP pic.twitter.com/QCDn59hS7s — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 9, 2020

As per reports, BJP has also summoned its MLAs in an emergency meeting in Bhopal. Citing sources, CNN News 18 says that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be elected as leader of legislative party and if given a chance to form government he would be the chief minister again. On the other hand, Congress, in a bid to ensure Scindia doesn’t leave the party seems to be offering the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Scindia, however, does not seem to be in a mood to talk.

Earlier media reports suggested that 17 Congress MLAs including 6 MPs from Scindia’s camp had reached Bengaluru today. Troubles mounted for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh few days back when Congress accused BJP of trying to topple the state government. While rumours had been rife that Scindia may join the BJP, he had always maintained that he continues to be a Congress leader. However, now it seems that it has reached a point of no return and Scindia may have finally left Congress.