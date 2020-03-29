An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for creating enmity, hatred and ill will in the society and also defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by claiming that the UP government was beating up migrants who are leaving from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor to UP CM tweeted that a complaint against AAP MLA Raghav Dhadha has been filed in Noida on Sunday under IPC section 500, 505(2) and section 66 of the IT Act for making false claims and creating hatred in the society.

डिलीट करने का कोई फ़ायदा नहीं है @raghav_chadha, तुम्हारी पार्टी की इस नीच हरकत का जवाब UP पुलिस दे रही है। यह उन लोगों के लिए एक सबक़ बनेगा जो योगी सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ झूठ बोलकर निकल जाते है। pic.twitter.com/szPnElUAGC — Mrityunjay Kumar (@MrityunjayUP) March 29, 2020

“There is no point in deleting, Raghav Chadha. UP Police is giving a befitting reply to your petty politics. This will be a lesson to all those who lie against the UP government and get away with it,” Kumar tweeted.

The complaint reads, “His malicious and deliberate action is not only dangerous to the maintenance of law and order but also it will create panic among the people who are going to their native places at this difficult time due to coronavirus pandemic.”

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha had stoked a controversy claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up.

Taking to his Twitter handle the newly-elected MLA alleged, “According to sources, Yogiji is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up. He is saying why did you people go to Delhi and you will not be allowed to go to Delhi again. My appeal to the UP government is not to do this and not to increase problems in this difficult hour.”

Later, Chadha quietly deleted his controversial tweet without giving any explanation.

Following the misleading claims made by Raghav Chadha, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to take action against him for spreading fake news of UP government harassing migrant workers.

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown has been announced across the country, the migrant workers working in Delhi have begun to travel back to their respective villages. They had arrived at Anand Vihar bus terminal in large numbers on Saturday evening. The AAP government is under attack from all corners for its mismanagement in handling the migrant exodus.