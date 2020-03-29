Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports FIR registered against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for making false accusations against Uttar Pradesh...
News ReportsPolitics

FIR registered against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for making false accusations against Uttar Pradesh government

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha had stoked a controversy claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Raghav Chadha
139

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for creating enmity, hatred and ill will in the society and also defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by claiming that the UP government was beating up migrants who are leaving from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor to UP CM tweeted that a complaint against AAP MLA Raghav Dhadha has been filed in Noida on Sunday under IPC section 500, 505(2) and section 66 of the IT Act for making false claims and creating hatred in the society.

“There is no point in deleting, Raghav Chadha. UP Police is giving a befitting reply to your petty politics. This will be a lesson to all those who lie against the UP government and get away with it,” Kumar tweeted.

The complaint reads, “His malicious and deliberate action is not only dangerous to the maintenance of law and order but also it will create panic among the people who are going to their native places at this difficult time due to coronavirus pandemic.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha had stoked a controversy claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up.

Read: Midnight announcements, false promises: Watch how Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government played with lives of millions amidst coronavirus outbreak

Taking to his Twitter handle the newly-elected MLA alleged, “According to sources, Yogiji is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up. He is saying why did you people go to Delhi and you will not be allowed to go to Delhi again. My appeal to the UP government is not to do this and not to increase problems in this difficult hour.”

Later, Chadha quietly deleted his controversial tweet without giving any explanation.

Raghav Chadha’s tweet

Following the misleading claims made by Raghav Chadha, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to take action against him for spreading fake news of UP government harassing migrant workers.

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown has been announced across the country, the migrant workers working in Delhi have begun to travel back to their respective villages. They had arrived at Anand Vihar bus terminal in large numbers on Saturday evening. The AAP government is under attack from all corners for its mismanagement in handling the migrant exodus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

A female Shrimp seller in Wuhan may be Coronavirus ‘Patient Zero’

Dibakar Dutta -
The Patient Zero was quarantined in late December last year and recovered completely by January 2020.
Read more
News Reports

I apologize for taking these harsh steps, but these tough measures are needed to win this battle: PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -
On Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to the "foot soldiers" fighting the battle against coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for making false accusations against Uttar Pradesh government

OpIndia Staff -
Following the misleading claims made by Raghav Chadha, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to take action against him for spreading fake news of UP government harassing migrant workers.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 50-year-old COVID19 positive man travels by two trains, prays at 2 mosques, attends wedding, infects four others

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 50-year-old man who hailed from Khurja in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh was diagnosed with the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Coronavirus is not natural but invented in a laboratory by Israel, US and UK: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister comes up with a bizarre conspiracy...

OpIndia Staff -
A Former Foreign Minister of parody nation Pakistan has now come up with some wild conspiracy theories accusing the US of 'inventing' the virus in lab and giving a clean chit to China which has actually perpetrated the virus on all of humanity.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,451FansLike
264,504FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com