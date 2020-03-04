Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home News Reports Rahul Gandhi just returned from Italy, did he get screened for coronavirus? Asks BJP MP
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi just returned from Italy, did he get screened for coronavirus? Asks BJP MP

Italy has now become the worst-affected country outside Asia. According to news reports, the death toll in Italy has spiked to 79 on Tuesday, up from an official total of 52 on Monday.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP asks if Rahul Gandhi got tested for coronavirus after returning from Italy
Rahul Gandhi(Source: India Today)
Engagements123

BJP parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to get tested for coronavirus after his recent visit to Italy, where the contagion is reported to have hit alarming levels in the last few days.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri raised concerns over the Gandhi scion’s visit to riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi, asking him if he had got his screening done after his recent visit to Italy. “Before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken the screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?” Bidhuri asked.

In the face of dangers posed by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus, Bidhuri’s concerns for Rahul Gandhi appears legitimate, considering Gandhi’s recent return from Italy, a country which has witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases registered. The Wayanad MP, who recently returned from an undisclosed location in Italy, runs the risk of carrying the coronavirus as the pathogen has indiscriminately affected people across the world regardless of their VIP status.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Italy has now become the worst-affected country outside Asia. According to news reports, death toll in Italy has spiked to 79 on Tuesday, up from an official total of 52 on Monday. The Italian government sources claim there are 2,502 cases of the virus detected in the country.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:rahul Gandhi age, Rahul Gandhi wife, coronavirus India

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who opened fire at Delhi Police arrested

OpIndia Staff -

“Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA dharna”: Woman spills the beans on her husband in viral video

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,007FansLike
245,757FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com