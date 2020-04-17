With initial 3 cases of Coronavirus detected in the last week of January in Kerala, the number have crossed 13000 in India after two and a half months. While the first cases were reported from Kerala and NCR region, now Maharashtra has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus positive cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. A large portion of the infections in the country can be traced back to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in the first half of March in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Here is a moving graph which showed how the number of cases emerged in various states after March 1, and how the numbers in Maharashtra rapidly increased to occupy the top position, with almost the twice the numbers than the state in the second position, Delhi.

– Please wait for the moving graph i.e. data visualization to load below –

This moving graph (data visualisation) has been created by Abhishek A. Mukherjee, a masters degree student at RWTH Aachen University in Germany. The graph has been prepared using data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website.

This interesting data visualisation shows Maharashtra reported its first COVID-19 case only on 8th March, when the chart was dominated by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Delhi. Just a week later, the state overtook Kerala on 14th March, and remained in top upto 23 March. On that date Kerala again occupied the top position with 87 cases against 86 of Maharashtra. But it was short-lived, as Maharashtra again overtook Kerala the very next day. The same thing happened on 27th March when both the states exchanged positions for a brief time. On 29th again Kerala became the state with highest coronavirus cases, to be overtaken by Maharashtra on 31st.

Till 31st March, both Maharashtra and Kerala were having similar numbers with small difference, but it changed drastically in April, as the numbers in Maharashtra rose at a steep rate, while Kerala kept the numbers in control. Gradually other states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh etc overtook Kerala, and as of today, Kerala occupies the last spot in the top 10 states.