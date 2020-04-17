Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News Reports This moving graph shows how Maharashtra toppled Kerala to be No. 1 in coronavirus...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

This moving graph shows how Maharashtra toppled Kerala to be No. 1 in coronavirus positive cases in India

The data visualisation has been prepared using data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
coronavirus india map
15

With initial 3 cases of Coronavirus detected in the last week of January in Kerala, the number have crossed 13000 in India after two and a half months. While the first cases were reported from Kerala and NCR region, now Maharashtra has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus positive cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. A large portion of the infections in the country can be traced back to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in the first half of March in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Here is a moving graph which showed how the number of cases emerged in various states after March 1, and how the numbers in Maharashtra rapidly increased to occupy the top position, with almost the twice the numbers than the state in the second position, Delhi.

– Please wait for the moving graph i.e. data visualization to load below –

This moving graph (data visualisation) has been created by Abhishek A. Mukherjee, a masters degree student at RWTH Aachen University in Germany. The graph has been prepared using data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

This interesting data visualisation shows Maharashtra reported its first COVID-19 case only on 8th March, when the chart was dominated by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Delhi. Just a week later, the state overtook Kerala on 14th March, and remained in top upto 23 March. On that date Kerala again occupied the top position with 87 cases against 86 of Maharashtra. But it was short-lived, as Maharashtra again overtook Kerala the very next day. The same thing happened on 27th March when both the states exchanged positions for a brief time. On 29th again Kerala became the state with highest coronavirus cases, to be overtaken by Maharashtra on 31st.

Till 31st March, both Maharashtra and Kerala were having similar numbers with small difference, but it changed drastically in April, as the numbers in Maharashtra rose at a steep rate, while Kerala kept the numbers in control. Gradually other states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh etc overtook Kerala, and as of today, Kerala occupies the last spot in the top 10 states.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

This moving graph shows how Maharashtra toppled Kerala to be No. 1 in coronavirus positive cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
A moving graph showing how the number of Coronavirus cases progressed in top ten states in the last two months
Read more
News Reports

Taiwan had warned WHO about the severity of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Here is the email WHO ignored

OpIndia Staff -
Initially, WHO had denied the existence of any conclusive evidence that could prove human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Strangled by coronavirus outbreak, Chinese economy shrinks for the first time since 1976, contracts by 6.8 per cent in Q1 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The latest decline in the Chinese economy marks the end as the Wuhan Coronavirus, which started in China, takes its toll
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday...

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that culprits who had attacked on medical professionals will b bookend under NSA and will be made to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

OpIndia Staff -
The Head Constable decided to deliver the medicine 430 km away after watching a report about the cancer patient on a news channel
Read more
Media

Here are 7 occasions on which Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire, violated the ethical principles of Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Since an FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading Fake News against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, an organized campaign has been launched to paint him as a victim.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,529FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com