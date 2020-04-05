Sunday, April 5, 2020
Delhi Police constable Imran suspended for helping Tablighi Jamaat members cross Delhi-UP border

Imran has been placed under quarantine at a private hospital in Loni along with eight others after he was caught helping to escape to Amroha

The Delhi Police suspended a constable on Saturday after he had assisted Tablighi Jamaat members to cross Delhi-UP border. The Delhi policeman is identified as constable Imran, who was posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police.

Reportedly, Imran was illegally crossing the Delhi-UP border on Thursday in his car along with members of Tablighi Jamaat. The constable was stopped by Ghaziabad Police and was taken into custody after he was interrogated. The Ghaziabad Police soon informed the Delhi Police about the incident and now, the Delhi Police is trying to identify how did the members of the Jamaat contact the constable or vice versa.

Imran has been placed under quarantine at a private hospital in Loni along with eight others after he was caught helping to escape to Amroha. Imran is currently suspended by Delhi Police, which also ordered an inquiry.

“The incident took place on Wednesday when Ghaziabad police stopped a vehicle at Tilla Mod. There were nine occupants who on questioning admitted they were coming all the way from Amroha after attending a Tablighi congregation,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, the Ghaziabad SSP.

The Delhi Police have also started an investigation to trace other members who may have crossed the border. All the nine caught at the UP-Delhi border are residents of Loni.

The Tablighi Jamaat is has become the epicentre of the transmission of the Chinese coronavirus across the country. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate.

The Jamaat members taking buses and trains to their respective localities all over India has resulted in a massive nation-wide spread within a span of few days. As per government reports, over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined. At least 700 positive cases from Tablighi event has been reported in the last two days and few of them have died.

